A Nigerian lady, claiming to be a friend of Chioma, shared her perspective on the highly-discussed wedding in a viral TikTok video

In the clip, she captured a joyful Chioma enjoying every moment of her special day

The woman expressed her happiness and pride at attending the exclusive, invite-only wedding

A Nigerian lady, who identifies as a close friend of Chioma, posted her take on the much-publicised wedding in a popular TikTok video.

The video features a delighted Chioma reveling in the celebrations of her wedding day.

Chioma's friend shows her own view of the wedding. Photo credit: @italiansugar

Source: TikTok

As shown by @italiansugar, the woman radiated happiness and pride, having secured an invitation to the exclusive event.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to the video of Chioma's friend

Legit.ng compiled some of the reaction below:

Micheal Eunice932 said:

“I am so happy for iyawo, u guys looks so beautiful.”

Paseda semilore wrote:

“You look So beautiful.”

Mama:

“Y'all look really beautiful fr.”

AsaG:

“U both look beautiful.”

CHIVIDO 2024 at a glance

Davido and Chioma's 2024 wedding was a highly anticipated event that garnered significant attention.

The couple, known for their high-profile relationship, celebrated their union with a grand and exclusive ceremony attended by close friends and family.

The wedding was marked by joy, music, and luxurious festivities, reflecting the couple's vibrant personalities and deep love for each other.

Source: Legit.ng