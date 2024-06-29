In the heartwarming clip, a young girl experiences the joy of flying for the first time

Her infectious excitement has captured the internet's attention, prompting widespread admiration

Many viewers expressed their desire for a similarly blissful experience for their own children

In a heartwarming video that took TikTok by storm, a young girl revels in her exotic airplane ride.

As she munches on snacks, her wide-eyed wonder and calm demeanor captured the hearts of viewers worldwide.

Little enjoys meal on airplane. Photo credit: @munirahjohnson

Source: TikTok

Comments flooded in, with many parents expressing their wish for their own child to experience such joy in the sky, as shared by @munirahjohnson.

Watch the video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Is airplane safe for children?

Research shows that Air travel can be safe for children, but there are important considerations to keep in mind.

For children under two years old, the safest place on a U.S. airplane is in an approved child restraint system (CRS) or device, not in your lap.

Arms may not securely hold an in-lap child during turbulence. The FAA strongly recommends securing your child in an approved CRS for the entire flight.

Additionally, air travel is generally safe for healthy, full-term infants after the first few weeks.

However, premature babies may need more time for lung maturity. Always consult with your airline and consider your child's individual needs before flying.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Raybekah said:

“Happiness of any parent.”

User8350435525537 wrote:

“Planned kid.”

Madrine1 commented:

“Come and see enjoyment.”

Jkalema:

“I tap this blessing banaye mukama akukUUme baby girl.”

In a recent development, Legit.ng previously reported that Nigerian mother, @precious_959, surprised her daughter with her first flight. She gave the kid an opportunity to travel by air.

Mum calls daughter while on business class flight

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian lady has shared a lovely video of her mother who flew to an undisclosed location in business class.

She shared the video via the official TikTok account and it quickly went viral, garnering lots of views.

In a post shared by @mummyeleven1 on the TikTok app, the happy mother was seen enjoying a good meal and sipping wine in business class.

Source: Legit.ng