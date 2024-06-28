Nigerians on social media are donating money to the man who carries his baby to his mechanic workshop

The man, James Emina, said his wife was having mental challenges and had left her baby with him to care for

After the story went viral, a lot of people who were touched started donating cash to the man and his baby

A man who takes his baby to his workshop to care for her is receiving donations from kindhearted Nigerians.

The man, James Emina, was seen by a customer who visited the mechanic workshop to have his car fixed.

Kind Nigerians are donating money to James and his baby, Blessing. Photo credit: Facebook/Cornelius Ella.

According to Emina, his wife had left due to the fact that she was having mental challenges.

When a photo of Emina and his baby was shared on Facebook, it went viral and touched the hearts of many Nigerians.

People are now donating money to the baby named Blessing and donations have risen to the tune of N285,000.

James receives cash donations meant for his baby

According to Cornelius Ellah, the head of the department of mass communication at the University of Cross River State (UNICROS) who posted the photo, the donations were sent through him by Nigerians.

He said:

"I visited baby Blessing and her Dad in their residence some minutes ago to deliver an envelope containing what was recently paid to them through me. The envelope contained N10,000 received from someone who prefers to remain anonymous and N50,000 from another person who equally prefers to remain anonymous.

"Similarly, I visited them two days ago to deliver the sum of N225,000. This arose from N120,000 received from Anwulika Udanoh Bobbitt, N50,000 received from Ezinwa Nlewedim, N10,000 received from Uzzystouch, N40,000 received from someone who prefers to remain anonymous and N5,000 (five thousand naira) received from someone who also prefers to remain anonymous."

