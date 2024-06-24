A Nigerian man is the one looking after his baby because his wife reportedly left him shortly after she gave birth

The man is a car mechanic, and he has resorted to going to his workshop with the little baby as there's no one else to babysit her

The baby, named Blessing, was seen in a photo shared online by Cornelius Ella, who told Legit.ng that he was moved by the man's plight

A man has resorted to caring for his baby at his workplace because his wife is not available to babysit the child.

The man is a car mechanic, and he usually takes the baby to the workshop where the child sits and her father works.

The man said his wife abandoned him. Photo credit: Facebook/Conelius Ella.

Source: Facebook

The mechanic, named James Emina, who works in Calabar, said his wife left him as she has mental health issues. The baby is named Blessing, and she is said to be seven months old.

The touching story was shared on Facebook by Cornelius Ellah, the Head of the Department of Mass Communication, University of Cross River State (UNICROS).

Speaking to Legit.ng, Ellah said he had gone to the mechanic workshop to fix his car when he noticed the baby and he decided to ask questions.

He said:

"I got to the mechanic's workshop quite early, before the arrival of my mechanic and other mechanics at the workshop. I got there around 8.30 am. That was when I saw the mechanic and his baby. I didn't ask him any questions because I felt that the baby may not be there for long. Moreover, I felt that someone else would join him to assist in taking care of the baby.

"I left my car there and went to my office because my mechanic told me that it may take several hours to work on the car. When I went back to the workshop around 5pm, I noticed that the baby was still there. That was when I got more concerned about the baby and asked a few questions and got answers that prompted me to write a Facebook post and appeal for support for the baby."

Ellah had appealed for support for the father and his child. He confirmed to Legit.ng that he gave the man a token.

James wife has mental health challenges

Legit.ng asked Ellah if the mechanic mentioned while his wife left him, and he said the woman has mental health challenges.

Ellah said:

"He didn't mention it the day I wrote a story on him and I didn't ask him. I only asked him the next day, when I went to give him the money I got on the baby's behalf. He explained that the baby's mom has mental health challenges. According to him, he has been making efforts to get her back to Calabar for admission at the psychiatric hospital."

