An old man who was spotted working hard under the sun has been blessed with a huge amount of money by kind Nigerians

A post on X says N17 million has been raised for the man who was spotted moulding blocks despite his age

The man was seen working in a bent position, suggesting that he might have a back pain problem but still worked with it

Luck has smiled on a Nigerian man and his wife as kind people have blessed them with money.

A social media post by Ajewole Esq states that over N17 million have been raised for the man and his wife.

The man was seen moulding blocks, and kind people donated money to him. Photo credit: X/@0oni0fife.

Source: Twitter

It all started when a video showed the man working under a harsh condition despite his old age.

Many people who saw the video pitied him because he was moulding block while standing in a bent position.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

From the way he walked and his posture, many people reasoned that he must have a back problem.

N17 million raised for him

The latest information posted by Ajewole states that the man and his wife have been taken to the hospital for a medical check-up.

Ajewole says:

"17m+ raised. He and his LOML undergoing medical checkups. Thank you all for everything. God bless every hand that made this possible."

See the post below:

Reactions as kind people raise over N17 million for bricklayer

@LifeOfNapaul said:

"I’m 100% sure he is using waste pain to do this."

@Oli_Afunwa commented:

"There are many men suffering like this man. They are everywhere, young and old. Look around; you’ll see men suffering. We don’t have to support only the ones whose sufferings surface on social media."

@Abigailsam18 commented:

"These are the kinds of people that we should be crowdfunding for once in a while."

@Kendy__x commented:

"His wife is so pretty. God bless you."

@Ayoflagos8 reacted:

"Marry a good partner, ooo. E get why. Imagine wetin both of them don pass through and the woman no leave."

Teacher receives cash gifts

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian teacher who quoted a tweet by Flutterwave has started getting monetary gifts from Nigerians on Twitter.

The teacher, Adaobi Amadi, responded to the tweet in which Flutterwave asked people to brag about themselves.

Adaobi quoted the tweet and said she is a good teacher who has not been promoted for 10 years and two persons sent her N200k.

Source: Legit.ng