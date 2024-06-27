An 80-year-old woman got a surprise on her birthday from a young woman who is her neighbour

According to Sasha Gaston, her aged neighbour has no family of her own to celebrate with her on her birthday

Sasha said she decided to take the woman out to a restaurant, where she gave her cake and other goodies to make her happy

A lady who lives close to an old woman has gone viral because of her kind-heartedness.

According to the lady, she discovered that the old woman does not have a family, so she decided to make her happy.

The old woman received a cake on her birthday. Photo credit: TikTok/@sashagaston.

Sasha Gaston said on the woman's 80th birthday, she took her out to a restaurant and gave her some goodies.

The aged celebrant got a cake and other things which made her smile happily in the video.

The video has gone viral, receiving over 2.5 million views and more than 24,000 comments.

The video was captioned:

"Your neighbour has no family so you took her out for her 80th birthday.

Sasha indicated she had known the old woman for the past seven years.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady takes old woman out

@sarawest125 said:

"You are so sweet and I’m sure she sees you as her family."

@flo said:

"I want this kind of content not ekane."

@Kinley said:

"Bet she was so excited putting her little outfit on."

@TrinityTheTok said:

"You are the example of how we all should be! Keep being an amazing person! I wish you many blessings!"

@shaunyxo said:

"Omg this is so sweet! God bless you!"

@B33Reddington said:

"Beautiful, we have to take care of our elders."

@#415Xen said:

"This how you get your blessings god knows our hearts. I love this and she loves you."

