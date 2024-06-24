A Nigerian lady has shared her pain on social media after remembering the action she took in the past to please her crush

According to her, she took the bold step after her crush revealed that he loved girls who could perform traditional dance

Social media users who came across the video took turns to share hilarious comments about the lady's act

A Nigerian lady was taunted online after she exposed the extent to which she went to get her crush's attention years ago.

She shared a video showing her actions years ago, which garnered lots of views and comments from netizens.

Lady regrets dancing to get crush's attention Photo credit: @fraserkaren/TikTok.

Lady dances to please her crush

The young lady, identified as @feaserkaren, discovered that her crush loved women who could perform traditional dance, so she decided to dance to get his attention.

A throwback video showed her dancing with so much energy in a desperate bid to please her crush.

While sharing the video online, the lady regretted her actions and wondered what she was thinking at the time that led her to do it.

"When the guy I crushed on said he likes girls who do traditional dance so I posted this. What was I even thinking?" she said.

Reactions as lady dances to please crush

Social media users stormed the comments section on TikTok to share their opinions about the trending video.

@Maserah K said:

"I had convinced myself that it wouldn’t be that bad but yohhhh my sister."

@vinsstarsunglasses said:

"Your moves were so on fire, even the camera struggled."

@Darlene reacted:

"We do too much for these men who don’t even want us."

@Rachele.pdf said:

"The way I would have taken this video with me to the gravée."

@Kurosaki Ichigo said:

"No amount of torture is getting this information out of me it’s going with me to the grave."

@_mariam.xx said:

"The way my jaw dropped then I bursted out laughing."

@Gisela said:

"As someone who native and black and danced African dances and native ones, this is freaking killing me! Thank you for the laid and bless you."

@Nelly $_M .K said:

"We agreed hidden talents should remain hidden or else. Eeeeeeiy but i dint see the moves coming."

@Ndinawe Nambule added:

"he trophy is yours. You've won the challenge my dear."

