A Nigerian girl got many admirers on TikTok after she stepped out in a cute-looking cultural attire for a photoshoot

The little girl was about to observe her birthday and her parents dressed her up in a way that attracted the attention of netizens

Many people have become her fans and also praised her mother for the way they chose to dress her up

A Nigerian girl who was about to observe her birthday went for a photoshoot in a stylish way.

The girl is trending online after social media users saw her traditional dress which gave her distinct appearance.

The girl slayed in Yoruba traditional attire. Photo credit: TikTok/@damilola.akinode.

Source: TikTok

She has been hailed as a future model because of how confident and comfortable she was in the dress.

She walked nicely to the photoshoot, posing for the camera like an adult. A lot of people who saw the video left nice words in the comment section. The video was shared by Damilola Akinode.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as girl slays in traditional attire

@Repostings said:

"Soo cute, when she is in her 20s she needs to recreate these pictures."

@Joyshaday reacted:

"Oh my ovaries! She look so adorable. I love the iro and buba on her."

@bisquad0606 reacted:

"Happy glorious birthday Light, the Lord bless your existence."

@Dee reacted:

"I just can’t wait to have a child."

@user8843967220180 said:

"Excuse me, miss madam, miss madam.Where are you going?"

@chelsea said:

"If God gives me a girl, she will wear material until i’m tired."

@Omarí said:

"She’s perfect! happy birthday to her."

@tobitolu91 commented:

"She rocks the asooke! Beautiful."

@sexymama said:

"This is real Iyalode of Egba land, Happy birthday to one of our ancestors God bless your new age darling daughter."

@Ooreofe Afuye said:

"We were expecting her at Ojude oba nah, Our June Queen."

Source: Legit.ng