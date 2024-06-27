A Nigerian lady has shared a hilarious video online after visiting her longtime friend who recently gave birth

In the video, she showed the moment her friend's baby yawned and then covered her mouth by herself

Netizens who watched the video expressed amazement at how the baby was able to know such etiquette

A Nigerian lady shared an epic moment from visiting her friend's house to see her newborn baby.

She shared the video via the TikTok app, and it quickly went viral and garnered many funny comments from netizens.

Lady shares epic moment with friend's newborn Photo credit: @nailedbyeliz/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Baby covers mouth while yawning

In the video shared by @nailedbyeliz, the lady carried the baby on her lap, and after a short while, the baby yawned.

Everyone was surprised when the baby suddenly raised her hand to cover her mouth while yawning.

The video was captioned:

"It was my first time meeting my friend’s baby and you all won’t believe what she did. Just watch to end."

Reactions as baby covers mouth while yawning

Social media users stormed the comments section on TikTok to react to the video.

@Kayla said:

"She’s a conscious baby my daughter is like. When I gave birth to her anytime I breast feed her and she spills out milk she’ll always wipe her mouth."

@Mola said:

"She quickly returned back to normal, she was like. Hey! mo ti looseguard, these people don catch me."

@olamy wrote:

"Nothing you won tell me this baby don come this world before."

@ŚĪMĪ TOUCH said:

"Ahhh you name your baby Dara I get her senior for here it seems that name came with one strong attitude oo cux dem dey get attitude but very smart."

@BG said:

"I told someone that nha our ancestors we dey born, werrey said no. No be pesin great grandma be this."

@Claire_Beauty2 added:

"This Baby get steeze & composure pass my Ex. Welcome durlinggggg."

Watch the video below:

Little girl's epic attitude goes viral

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a mother asked her little girl for ice cream, but the girl's comment threw her off balance.

She shared the video online and said she was working on the cute girl's attitude.

Source: Legit.ng