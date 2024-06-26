The wedding of singer Davido and Chioma has continued to gain attention as videos and pictures from the occasion get posted online

Jennifer, the sister to the bride was in her glamorous regalia as she revealed that her uncle wanted her to marry

According to the uncle, she was the only one left and she needed to do something about it and he mentioned the amount to be paid by the intended groom

There was a buzz on social media as Jennifer, Chioma's sister noted that she was the only one left to be married in her family.

In a video shared by @walethewave on X, the celebrity sister revealed that her uncle wanted her to settle down.

Lateef 'Lati' Abiola, Davido's best man at the wedding stated that it could be resolved in two weeks and he should be given time to handle her desire to get married

Her uncle was in the video and shared that any man wanting to marry Jennifer should bring N1 billion.

The wedding of the Afrobeats singer and his wife was held on June 25 in Lagos, with several dignitaries in attendance.

Peeps react to the video

Several social media users have commented on Jennifer's video. Legit.ng has compiled some of the reactions below:

@hockeyfundz:

"Make Lati marry her, they look good together."

@casssblanca:

"If na woman talk N1billion, they’ll bash her. Look now oh, una no fit talk."

@_randiy_:

"She felt sad in advance cuz her partner was listening."

@yfnjerryhush:

"You no ask your uncle how much him put on top his own children first."

@sweet__candy022:

"No be her number B red dey collect so?

@lolarhdey:

"Ah, na for sale?"

@jonseen_szn:

"Man is just trying to secure her daughter's future. Dey there dey play, no go hustle."

@only_one_korede:

"She dey fear make the uncle no chase potential partners away."

Jennifer heaps praises on Chioma

Legit.ng earlier reported that the wedding between Davido and his wife had become the talk of the town and on social media.

Netizens have not had enough of it as new videos keep showing up on timelines that give their fans joy and something to talk about.

The sister to Chioma, Jennifer, opened up on the kind of person she is and how she goes all out for everyone and it made netizens excited.

