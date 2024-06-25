A Nigerian lady who rented an apartment in Benin city, Nigeria, has shared her unenviable experience with the landlord

In a trending video, she revealed that she had to leave Benin city entirely to another location to avoid another drama

A Nigerian lady has sparked reactions on social media after sharing her reason for leaving Benin city.

According to her, she had rented a house in a compound where the landlord also lives and she regretted it.

Lady wakes up to see dog cage

According to the lady identified as @unfoundchef on TikTok, she woke up one morning to see that her landlord kept his dog's cage in front of her apartment.

She lamented bitterly online and revealed how the experience made her frustrated and led her to leave the city.

In her words:

"POV: You rent house from a Benin landlord who stays in the same compound with you. Woke up one morning to to see they had moved their dog cage to the front of my apartment.

"Honestly the past few weeks have been so exhausting and honestly I have left the benin for you people. I can't even cope anymore, because tell me why I will wake up in the morning to see that they have moved their dog cage to the front of my apartment!

"Like I would literally open my door to see this!! Hmmm. I have a lot to say but ill just let it go, I am in a better place now and i thank God for that."

Reactions trail lady's experience with Benin landlord

Social media users stormed the comments section on TikTok to react to the story.

@Banky Yemi said:

"Tell them you don’t want it at the front of your entrance now, they might move it."

@Benin makeupartist&cake vendor said:

"Literally they just started Benin people and progress nor dey play, my former space ehn. Make I nor talk it’s well."

@Lovi_na wrote:

"My sister landlady carry her green put for my sister back of window for downstairs while she is staying upstairs saying the gen is disturbing her and my sister just put to birth."

@splendourmandy said:

"My own landlord own worst he say tenant too dey on gen and tenant nor buy fuel and oil for am."

@Jemima added:

"I lived with my landlord and he was like a dad to me he died on my birthday last year."

@Desmond reacted:

"In my former apartment, na my backyard my landlady dah rear chicken, Mz the noise of the chicken go wake me up every morning, I don’t need alarm, I need to leave ASAP."

Watch the video below:

Lady shares sad experience in strange apartment

