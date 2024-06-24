A lady has shared her scary experience with an unknown person whom she encountered while using a public bathroom

According to her, she was using the toilet when a person entered the restroom and began to pace around

The lady who was so scared over the person's presence filmed the person's feet and shared the video online

A young woman has narrated how an unknown person came into the public restroom while she was using the toilet.

She shared the scary video via the TikTok app, and it garnered lots of comments from concerned netizens.

Lady shares strange feet she saw in bathroom Photo credit: @tiajhagalore/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Lady scared over bathroom experience

According to the lady identified as @tiajhagalore on TikTok, she was using the toilet when the person suddenly entered and began pacing around like someone with evil intent.

Out of fear, she filmed the person's feet showing through the uncovered part of the door.

Luckily, it seemed like the person heard the sound of someone coming and immediately left the area.

Sharing her experience via TikTok, the lady said:

"This freaked me out so bad. Someone just came into the bathroom and didn't make a sound. Just started standing there. Then I got scared asf. I think they heard someone coming and left. Like whatttt?"

Reactions trail lady's video in bathroom

Social media users stormed the comments section on TikTok to share their opinions.

@Gabi Flores said:

"Looks exactly like how Michael Myers would stand! Even his shoes looks like his!"

@katekatemorris wrote:

"I feel like they’re probably texting. Restaurant people always hide in the bathroom to take text breaks."

@anabel_lovve said:

"This happened to me at at a Peter Piper Pizza when I was 8 I just hid in there and out my feet up and waiting scared. When they left I ran out and told my godmother and they called the police and they came and arrested some man apparently he was going drugs in the restroom but he went into the girls restroom. Always accompany your kids no matter how old they are to the restroom!"

@GennaBunny said:

"He was waiting for you to unlock the door to attack for those that don't get it. Or he was just texting."

@Detlovin6 reacted:

"The heck stall is too high, they can easily crawl under it and pull out someone."

@Dee said:

"It was probably just an employee trying to check their phone right quick."

@Cassie fussell added:

"The way my husband would be in there so fast bc I’d have txted him."

Watch the video below:

