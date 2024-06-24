A Nigerian businesswoman has shared her experience after thieves invaded the area where her shop is located

According to the young woman, the thieves came prepared with their bus to rob everyone and cart away goods

However, she expressed her gladness that the iron protector she put inside her shop stopped them from gaining access

A Nigerian lady has expressed her gratitude to God following a failed attempt by thieves who wanted to rob her shop.

She shared a video showing the aftermath of the robbery incident and thanked God that her goods were safe.

Businesswoman shares how iron protector secured her shop Photo credit: @dieberesomi/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Businesswoman says iron protector was helpful

According to the woman identified as @dieberesomi, the iron protector in her shop hindered the thieves from gaining access.

Dieberesomi posted a video showing the ceiling of her shop, where the thieves tried to enter.

However, their efforts were futile because of the iron protector, which genuinely served its duty of protection.

In her words:

"Thieves came to my shop by 1am today. They didn't know I put iron protectors in my roof and wall. Thank God for the security and some good citizens that caught him and dealt with him. His members ran away with their bus. Thank you Lord."

Reactions as businesswoman shares experience with thieves

Social media users stormed the comments section on TikTok to react to the video.

@Dayo said:

"I think you should connect high voltage electricity to the iron protectors & always put it on after closing. You go see surprise next morning."

@CharisMay said:

"Same thing happened to my neighbour today, she got to her shop this morning and saw one of her padlock on the ground they couldn't open the other Lock so they left. They didn't use hammer because they."

@OG kiddies said:

"This is a big testimony until one experience it you wont know how bad it is this happened to me last year twice i amost ran mad even wjth iron in my roof they cut and enter."

@chidi385 reacted:

"That operation was done by an insider, that person don come that shop well well, he don knw where them go break to perpetrate their evil plans."

@Shop_peee added:

"This happen to my mum on Tuesday. they took away goods worth millions, honestly we’re no longer save in this country."

