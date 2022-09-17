A lady identified as Kay Love has shared her sad experience after moving to a 'strange' compound with her family

A Nigerian lady identified as Kay Love has opened up about her family's condition after moving into a particular compound.

She revealed that things got really bad for them including the neighbours in the same compound.

According to her, nobody in the compound can boast of N1 million in their accounts, and neither do they have a car.

The worst part according to Kay, is that whenever they save money to leave the compound, everything scatters.

In her words:

"This is my reality in the compound I'm living. Since I and my husband moved it, things are worse, none of the neighbours have a ride, none of us can boast of at least 1 million naira in our account.

"From hand to mouth, strange is when you save to leave, everything scatters."

Netizens advise Kay Love

Ezu Val said:

"Stop discussing anything that can bring success to the family at home. It's gonna be difficult but u both can try. The wall have ears and I strongly believe that's how the wicked works. They can't read Ur mind. Then u can leave and send people to come in park up Ur things."

Ikem Okona wrote:

"Don't pray to leave. Leave! Don't bother carrying any of your stuffs. Forceful detachment works, at least it worked for me. I left everything, na landlord help me pack am after rent don expire,na like 4 years later I go find wetin remain & even at that, I still gave them all out."

Obong Efaak advised:

"Leave all you have there and move immediately or else lives fit follow. Wishing you God speed on getting a new apartment."

Mc Uyi noted:

"Pray hard about it if possible invite a stronger man of God to your our to pray. Do that this time ona go fit save comot."

Inikpi Onu added:

"Our God is the Head of principalities and powers. He will surely intervene for you and yours."

See tweet below:

