A Nigerian lady has claimed that fake wedding invitation cards of Davido and Chioma's wedding are now being sold

According to her, the cards were selling at the rate of N50k to N100k at Yaba and other areas in Lagos state

Social media users reacted massively to the video on TikTok, with some netizens doubting the possibility

A Nigerian lady has cried out over the alleged strategy some dubious people have adopted to make money in Lagos state.

The clip garnered many comments from netizens who stormed the comments section to share their opinions.

Lady calls out businessmen selling fake wedding cards Photo credit: @9ja.gossip1/TikTok.

Lady speaks on Davido's fake wedding cards

In a video posted by @9jagossip on TikTok, the lady claimed that fake wedding cards of trending celebrity lovers Davido and Chioma are now being sold in Yaba and other parts of Lagos state at the rate of N50k to N100k.

She appealed to those who might be interested in buying the invitation cards to be careful to avoid being duped.

In her words:

"They are selling fake Davido and Chioma wedding invitation. Fake wedding invitation they are selling it around Lagos. Abeg o make una know where una dey buy una wedding invitation."

Against all odds, Davido and Chioma are finally getting married today. They have gone through so many rough patches together, which only strengthened them.

Reactions trail fake wedding card of Davido, Chioma

Social media users stormed the comments section on TikTok to share their thoughts.

@Madụka Anyika said:

"Wait oo!!! People are paying for a wedding invitation?"

@jenniferblack stated:

"I talk am I said it I con surprise say how Davido go send brother mike invitation."

@direlle_ damsel said:

"So real warripikin no gree gobthe wedding bc she no wan waste her 5mili. She say she get show wey dey na 4 Friday sef."

@Adeola ijebu stated:

"I talk am say some of the celebrities dey buy am dey con dey shout davido invite dem."

@patty03 said:

"Wait oh so person like davido go come Dey sell invitation for him wedding say na concerts. Make wuna say Wetin una know."

@Ganiyat Akinsola said:

"Wait oooo. Sheybi una say una no get money. Where una dey see 50k take buy wedding IV? like I no get."

@prettynjung added:

"If I pay dat money. I go go bring am back for dey come see me packing money on the ground na."

@Betty108 said:

"He is not selling invitation it’s the clothes and other things in the bag including invitation card."

@GT Billions added:

"With my 1k subscription I go see everything when happened for the wedding."

Watch the video below:

Source: Legit.ng