It's finally D-day, and so many activities have gone into preparing Chioma and Davido for their special event

The first video of Chioma and Davido has surfaced online as the duo elegantly appear on the stairs of their hotel

The afrobeat singer was potted fanning his wife, which has stirred so many emotional reactions from social media users.

Lovers of David Adeleke and Chioma Avril Rowland have been impatiently waiting to glimpse them. The first video of the beautiful on their special day has surfaced on the internet.

Chioma Avril Rowland looked stunning in her hand-beaded Magenta Aso-oke, while Davido appeared dapper in his burgundy Aso-oke agbada style.

Chido adorn in shades of purple as they set to wed. Credit: @davido

Source: Instagram

They both looked adorable as they posed for pictures. The Grammy-award-winning singer was spotted fanning his dear wife in a bid to stop her beautiful makeup from creasing.

Fans of the lovebirds have waited for over four years for this day to come true. The couple have been through so many rough patches together, which has only strengthened them.

Their bond is unlike any other, which is quite evident in how Davido carries Chioma.

Watch the video of the couple here:

Recall that Davido sweetly surprised Chef Chi with a bridal shower on Sunday, June 23, 2024. Many of their friends and family were in attendance.

Reactions to Davido and Chioma's first look

Legit.ng compiled some reactions below:

@____amarachi._:

"Their marriage go last."

@oh_zealous:

"If you hate them.... Use this button..... Make people swear for you."

@kojhairways:

"Super beautiful."

@heiskstarblaze:

"Una marriage go Excell button."

@smplyjessie1:

"I see this genuine real friendship between them….they both suits each other."

@247inmybag:

"I be fc but davido get level pass wizkid I no go lie."

@fashion_magicblog:

"This her nude lipstick is always nice on her."

Eniola Badmus congratulates Davido & Chioma

It has been a roller-coaster of emotions ever since Davido made his wedding to Chioma Avril Rowland public.

A recent post by the singer's ex-best friend, Eniola Badmus, has triggered reactions from online users.

Recall that the duo had a significant fallout following the demise of Davido's first son, Ifeanyi Adeleke, in 2022.

