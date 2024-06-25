Singer Davido and Chioma's wedding is still the talk of social media as sights and sounds from the occasion continue to make the rounds online

A Nigerian lady got tongues wagging after announcing she also got an official IV to grace Davido's wedding

The excited prospective 'Chivido 2024' guest showed off the wedding IV, which had her full name on it

A Nigerian lady, Zainab Destiny Idojerie, has taken to social media to show off her official IV for singer Davido's wedding.

An excited Zainab said she got invited to the wedding with an IV which had her full name on it.

She was happy to have received an IV for Davido's wedding. Photo Credit: @_zainy7, Instagram/@davido

"Obo way," Zainab captioned her video on TikTok.

Many people doubted Zainab's claims of receiving an IV, causing her to make another video with Davido's sister at the wedding.

Zainab also released another rare video of Davido in action at the rave-of-the-moment wedding, which was graced by the Ooni of Ife, the governor of Osun State, entertainers, and other Nigerian celebrities.

Watch her video below:

Netizens react to Zainab's IV

Chukz said:

"Shey Aba boyz fit help person make this Davido invitation card, I dey ask for a person."

Jilla Willan931 said:

"We salute you president general among the nation."

_kiki_994 said:

"Everyone Dey show their own with the bag e reach ur turn u show IV."

Logan~spender said:

"Don’t even know which car I will drive you to 001’s wedding ,the rolce Royce don Taya me."

zboss_2 said:

"U fit write my name for that ur invite abeg make we de two hold am abeg."

Topboi said:

"Don't even know what to wear to Davido's wedding."

DEBBY. said:

"Shebi dem say na only billionaires go attend d wedding?"

jenny beauty said:

"Una day sure say aba people never start to dey do this obo invitation card."

OGB Recent gets IV for Davido's wedding

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that skit maker OGB Recent had celebrated getting an official IV for Davido's wedding.

The comedian stirred reactions online as he took to social media to flaunt his IV and the souvenirs that came with it. OGB Recent has always been a massive fan of Davido and his music.

In a viral clip he posted on his page celebrating his Chivido invite, OGB noted that getting an IV for Davido's wedding costs N10m. The skit maker also noted in his video that he would sell his IV for N15m minus the souvenirs.

