Grandma in Tears as Young Lady Returns to School, Begs Her to Stay
- An emotional moment between a grandmother and her granddaughter has captured the hearts of TikTok viewers
- In the clip, the grandmother is seen crying as her granddaughter prepares to leave after a short visit
- Despite the young woman's promise to return soon, the grandmother, on the verge of tears, expressed her uncertainty about relying on that promise
A touching video on TikTok has deeply moved viewers, showcasing an emotional farewell between a grandmother and her granddaughter.
The clip shows the grandmother in tears as her granddaughter prepares to depart after a brief visit.
Although the young woman reassured her that she would return soon, the grandmother, visibly emotional, expressed her doubts about the promise being fulfilled, as shown by @ajikemhie.
This is not the first time that an emotional family moment will go viral. Legit.ng previously reported that a young lady made people emotional as she reunited with her family.
Watch the video below:
What are people are saying about the video
Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:
Babateesaid:
“U do entertain her why grandma don’t want you to leave.”
Babybukunmi25 wrote:
“She missing you.”
Adunfe111 commented:
“Sebi na grandma be this my own grandma no know pass amebo.”
Fragrancebydara also commented:
“Shebi na grandma b dis ehn my own grandma na to Dey fly up and down she sabi.”
Zeee_Hairs:
“Sebi na grandma be this my own grandma dey fly for night.”
Mademoiselle_winnie:
“My own grandma no pass to Dey lost, we go come Dey find am up and down.”
Fagulove:
“My grandma don't know pass mokowale.”
Kenneth,C.P:
“Shebi na grandma b dis ehn my own grandma na to Dey fly up and down she sabi.”
Queeniffy345:
“Grandma said oni wa.pls always check on her pllsssssssss.”
Iam_leogold:
“See me crying for someone’s grama,after I lost mine 3 months ago.”
Dupsy321:
“God i don't know why am crying because I don't even know my grandma.”
