An emotional moment between a grandmother and her granddaughter has captured the hearts of TikTok viewers

In the clip, the grandmother is seen crying as her granddaughter prepares to leave after a short visit

Despite the young woman's promise to return soon, the grandmother, on the verge of tears, expressed her uncertainty about relying on that promise

Grandma cries as lady gets set to leave. Photo credit: @ajikemhie

Source: TikTok

Although the young woman reassured her that she would return soon, the grandmother, visibly emotional, expressed her doubts about the promise being fulfilled, as shown by @ajikemhie.

This is not the first time that an emotional family moment will go viral. Legit.ng previously reported that a young lady made people emotional as she reunited with her family.

What are people are saying about the video

Babateesaid:

“U do entertain her why grandma don’t want you to leave.”

Babybukunmi25 wrote:

“She missing you.”

Adunfe111 commented:

“Sebi na grandma be this my own grandma no know pass amebo.”

Fragrancebydara also commented:

“Shebi na grandma b dis ehn my own grandma na to Dey fly up and down she sabi.”

Zeee_Hairs:

“Sebi na grandma be this my own grandma dey fly for night.”

Mademoiselle_winnie:

“My own grandma no pass to Dey lost, we go come Dey find am up and down.”

Fagulove:

“My grandma don't know pass mokowale.”

Kenneth,C.P:

“Shebi na grandma b dis ehn my own grandma na to Dey fly up and down she sabi.”

Queeniffy345:

“Grandma said oni wa.pls always check on her pllsssssssss.”

Iam_leogold:

“See me crying for someone’s grama,after I lost mine 3 months ago.”

Dupsy321:

“God i don't know why am crying because I don't even know my grandma.”

Source: Legit.ng