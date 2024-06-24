A woman was overwhelmed with emotions as she reunited with her young son after being apart for 12 years

A touching video showed how mother-son came face to face for the first time and the boy was better composed

Internet users noted a rare display from the boy immediately he was close to his mum and commended him for it

A mum was emotional as she reunited with her son, whom she left when he was a year old.

While she didn't state the reason for their separation, the woman vowed they would never be apart again.

She said she left the boy 12 years ago. Photo Credit: @miswilliams22

Source: TikTok

She revealed that they were apart for 12 years. The mum shared a video of their reunion on TikTok with the caption:

"Reunited never to depart. I left dis boy when he was 1yr old. God did!!"

In the clip, the woman excitedly waited for her son at an airport and rushed towards him as he appeared from a doorway.

She hugged him and broke down in tears. According to the woman, the boy was in the care of her mum and his father.

Watch the video below:

Mother-son reunion melts hearts

Drbells said:

"See how this Mum keeps jumping up for her child. The Joy! Kai!!!! May our children live to make us all proud."

Nosipho Ndlovu said:

"Respectful chap that one who ever raised him did a good job well done that cap removal shows so much respect salute."

Tiana Kim471 said:

"Am crying cos I believe one day this is how I will meet my own mother cos I’ve never seen her since I was born, I don’t even know what she looks like."

triplesweetheart1 said:

"God bless whoever raised and took care of your boy in your absence."

Linah Brucks said:

"And he removed his for you mama. very respectful boy. he was raised so well OMG!"

Pretty Oma said:

"Whoever raised this young boy deserves a reward the cap removal says a lot of respect and love he was trained with, and to the adorable princess holding a flower bouquet you deserve a hug."

Tessiana said:

"It’s too early to cry on this app especially on a Monday morning."

