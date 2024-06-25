A Nigerian woman who assisted a man with ₦500 received a heartwarming reward in a video that went viral on TikTok

In the clip, the man approached the lady on his bike, introducing himself as the person she had helped a few days earlier

He then presented her with bundles of cash, explaining that the money came from kind-hearted individuals inspired by her generosity

A Nigerian woman experienced an unexpected act of generosity that went viral on TikTok.

The video shows a man on a bike approaching the woman, revealing himself as someone she had assisted with ₦500 days earlier.

Lady reacts on receiving cash gift. Photo credit: @justdebola

Source: TikTok

To her astonishment, he handed her bundles of cash, explaining that numerous people, moved by her act of kindness, had contributed the money.

Overwhelmed with emotion, the woman tearfully expressed her gratitude and offered prayers for the benefactors who showed her such compassion, as shown by @justdebola.

This is not the first time an act of kindness will go viral. In a recent development, Legit.ng also reported that a Nigerian content creator, Osita, recently carried out a touching act within his neighbourhood.

Reactions from people

Chima said:

“You see the happiness and appreciation, unlike some young ladies who'll see 25k as little.”

Fine boy Baggio wrote:

“This woman na security for Yct and she Dey always treat us like our mother at the new smbs.”

Ajokeade commented:

“Not all hero wear cape.”

Tales with Funmi:

“Well done Debola for putting smiles on peoples faces in these times.”

Mr SAM:

“You will still come back for her again. shes a good woman.”

Emmy Miles:

“God bless …. I know the woman she’s so kind.”

Newsong:

“She has been a good woman from the present . We used to be co-workers back then . God bless you sister Toyin.”

Finest0582:

“Very appreciative woman. God bless her motherly heart.”

21 Tacos:

“This filled my heart with happiness.”

Stephen:

“Wch I was in school thst day , the love for bike would make submit anything I have swrz.”

P visionary:

“Boss let me know next time you’re in school I study here too.”

