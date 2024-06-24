A Nigerian man recently shared the amusing reaction of his young niece during her first visit to his home

The 15-year-old was captivated by the beautiful lights in the house and couldn't resist switching them on and off repeatedly

Her joy at being with her brother was evident, and she expressed a desire to stay for a day

Man shows her relative's reaction. Photo credit: @preciouswogwu

Source: TikTok

Clearly thrilled to be spending time with her brother, she expressed a wish to extend her stay for a day.

The charming clip garnered numerous positive comments, with many people applauding her adorable antics and sharing their own heartwarming stories, as shared by @preciouswogwu.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Mirabel sam said:

“She the younger version of actress EBELE OKARO . she's beautiful.”

Mumpride27 wrote:

“Na so I take go visit my brother today making it 1 year and 3months now I nor agree to go back to my parents house again.”

Chi Bu Ugom:

“Till tomorrow ke….Me I won’t go back oo…make my mama bring my remaining clothes abegg.”

Zaddypamper:

“I sey make she go bak so she go bring her cloths. she sey No. she go dey wear my own first.”

Somma:

“Uncle B I never see light before oo, make I come na.”

Blackboi:

“Wat did she see last that made her shout Jesus.”

Thomasmason58:

“My niece and nephew always want to stay with me, but I’m not financially stable.”

Zaddypamper:

“Na small small. they know u'll be big soon. so get ready to take care of dem.”

Alexabliss:

“You no go like tag her ehh fine brother Abi na u go marry her.”

Goodness:

“That’s how I visited my cousin it’s been 2years now. Me I’m not going o, he’s renting 3bedroom next week so I’ll have my own room.”

