A black boy with an amazingly powerful voice has got the attention of many as he sang in his class

A white man who sings and makes beats decided to sample the boy's voice in an entertaining video

The result of the remix amazed people as the man revealed that he was looking for the kid so he could launch the song properly

Days ago, a boy's voice got the attention of millions of TikTokers when @iamthemanager shared it, asking beat producers to work on it.

In the video, the boy in his school uniform sang about being grateful for sunshine and rain. His mates looked at him in awe as he performed with a very powerful voice.

Boy's voice gets remixed in a studio

A creative beat editor and composer, @mjhanks, saw the boy's video and decided to remix it. The result was sterling. He said he is looking for how to meet the young singer.

He dropped some rap bars to the song in his remix, making the boy's part a powerful chorus. Many people were wowed.

Watch the video below:

As of the time of writing this report, the video has gathered thousands of comments online. Below are some of the reactions:

HawkLady12 said:

"The song ended too soon. I need the rest of it. Please and thank you."

Naoise said:

"I'm early and grinning from ear to ear. Always a good day when you are in my fyp."

Yokas_1141 asked:

"Are you turning it into a song for iTunes ??? Please do."

Jordan Rusch said:

"If Sean Kingston and Akon made a clone."

He replied:

"Would love to, have to contact the family of the kid in the sample though cause I would love for them to get a good part of the royalties."

Tiffiany Rose Boyd said:

"How can we get this as a full song??? Because I would jam it! Already watched this video over and over."

Anyaehie Vivian said:

"This is so beautiful l, i pray yoy find him, it's so emotional."

Edithstarr_ said:

"Just adding that this brought me to tears."

Kid sings Rema's song

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian kid amazed many people online as she sang Rema's Beamer song word for word with her sweet voice in a video.

With facial expressions that showed she was confident about her ability to perform the song well, many people were taken by the kid's voice.

Hundreds of TikTok users stated that the kid is cute and intelligent at the same time. Some tagged Don Jazzy, saying the child would be resourceful if she is signed.

