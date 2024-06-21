A Nigerian lady has shared her pain on social media after seeing the yams placed for N500 each at the market

The heartbroken lady posted a photo which showed the slices of yams which were shared into different equal parts

Nigerians who came across her post lamented over the state of the country and the increasing prices of foodstuffs

A young Nigerian lady, Amaka, has cried out online after visiting a market to buy foodstuffs.

Amaka posted a photo on the X app that quickly went viral and garnered many comments from concerned Nigerians.

Lady displays N500 portions of yam Photo credit: zrosey/X.

Amaka displays yams sold for N500

In the photo shared via her X account @zrosey, she showed the portions of yam slices shared for the rate of N500 each.

The photo caused a wave of lamentation on the platforms as netizens expressed their anger over the country's situation.

"As seen in the market today. N500 each," Amaka captioned the photo.

Reactions trail photo of N500 yam

Nigerians stormed the comments section to lament bitterly as foodstuff prices keep skyrocketing.

Teespice said:

"What if I tell you it them trying to sell all the yam Most yams are dry out and if half is spoilt they cut it and sell it not they’d loose both ways."

Ebuka said:

"This thing scares me so much. I don't know what will become of alot of us if this hunger persists."

Cypher reacted:

"After the hike in prices, scarcity is next you won't even see this sliced yam in the market as time goes on. Law of man can never change the law of economics."

Irunnia said:

"I trust Nigerians to adapt to this rubbish and continue moving on like all is well for them."

Davy Martin said:

"Aside from adapting unnecessarily. This is not even bad. Personally, I dont eat yam. I hear say e de belleful."

Obiora said:

"This is crazy and actually very scary. But the price of this is actually better than full tubers."

Veryboldman added:

"Jagaban is taking Nigeria to greater heights. Before Jagaban yams were sold in unhygienic and dirty tubers. But with Jagaban yams are now peeled and washed in the market to ensure its wholesomeness. Before 2025 various countries in Europe will be sourcing neat yams from Nigeria."

Source: Legit.ng