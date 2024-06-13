Two members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) are sharing their journey at their place of primary assignment

The corps members are couples, and they have deployed their free time to pursue entrepreneurship

They shared videos online showing that they had started frying and selling akara, and this has inspired many people

A couple who are currently undergoing their NYSC shared what they are using their free time to do.

The man and his woman opened the business at the University of Ibadan (UI) Oyo state.

The couple set up the business at the University of Ibanda. Photo credit: TikTok/@maypatronicng.

Source: TikTok

In a video seen on the TikTok handle of @the_gashmos01, the couple said they do the akara business each day after returning from their place of primary assignments (PPA).

The video showed how committed they are to the business and how members of the public patronised them.

The couple acknowledged how hard it was to combine business with their NYSC, but their dedication inspired netizens.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as NYSC couple start akara business

@todimu said:

"Wait, are they couples or siblings?"

@Ajoke Ade said:

"Please, boy, when you make it and get to the top, don't forget the lady that stands by you selling Akara. This is loaded please."

@Anjorins Vlog said:

"Omo. This kind of idea entered our head when we self dey serve. But the fear of the unknown and known no make us do am."

@Abike gold said:

"I hope using NYSC cloth will not affect you in any way? Just a question please."

@richman johnson said:

"This is great, wishing you both God speed."

@mumcy lateef said:

"God bless your handwork."

@adenike said:

"Good one but why didn't you put pepper and onion?"

@NeNu said:

"God bless you both and increase your business in Jesus name."

