A lady has made a video that captured how dancers prepared backstage before Asake's concert in Atlanta

The lady who also performed as one of the backup dancers revealed that a goat on the stage was the best highlight of the event

Many Nigerians praised the lady's beauty as some said that they were also at the amazing live event

A young Nigerian lady who served as one of the backup dancers for Asake during his concert in Atlanta has spoken about it.

In a video, she revealed that Asake bringing a goat on stage was the highlight of the event.

At the start of the clip, other dancers could be seen preparing for the show in a room.

Many people were amazed that Asake brought a live goat on stage. Photo source: TikTok/@lamibabbyy

Asake's goat backstage

Seconds into the video, a person held a goat by a rope in preparation for Asake to go on the stage with it.

The lady, who had teeth clippings like the Terminator crooner, said that they all had to look like the musician for the performance.

Watch the clip below:

At the time of writing this report, the video has over 22,000 likes with tens of comments. Below are some of the reactions:

Angela said:

"The goat was not having it."

uursulla said:

"He’s getting better every concert. Very good. I saw him in chicago and said he needs background dancers."

krystalmaramma said:

"everybody talking bout asake i thought it was a character off naruto or sum."

michelledoeofficial said:

"Where can I sign up for this job oo."

Uzoooo said:

"purrr !!! i was like omg that girl looks so familiar! proud of youuuu."

Alvy said:

"Girl ian even know you danced but you looked good!!!"

Selah Aryee said:

"Omg so awesome! Y’all killed it! I was in the audience."

chelseaubazi said:

"How did asake find goat is the serious Q Abi he carried it on the plane."

Man recreates Asake's looks

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young content creator on TikTok with the handle @thesemilore went online to jump on the Asake look challenge on the platform.

In a video, the man employed attachments and sewed on his head to achieve how Asake looked in Bandana song.

To achieve a church setting, pieces of papers were used to form a cross at the entrance of a house. What amazed most people was that the man posed with live rams in their shed.

