Fashion illustrator, Mimi Okeren, is among the nominees in the Legit.ng Entertainment Award 2024

He is talented and has worked with several celebrities and designers, and his recognition was unsurprising

In this chat with Legit.ng, he shared how he felt about the nomination and what it meant to him, among other issues

Mimi Okeren has built his name in the industry as a fashion illustrator with an impressive talent that speaks for him.

Mimi Okeren looks fabulous in his designer wear. Image credit: @mimiokeren1

Source: Instagram

In honour of his remarkable works, he was nominated among the Celebrity Stylists of the Year in the Legit.ng Entertainment Award 2024.

While reacting to the nomination, he stated that it was evidence that people value what he does. In addition, it is a push for the younger talents to stay focused on their dreams.

How did being nominated make Mimi feel?

The fashion illustrator said he felt blessed to be nominated for the award. He also used the opportunity to send a message to upcoming stylists.

"It made me feel blessed and gave me much courage, determination, and strength. I know where I am coming from and I have had a couple of awards in the past. This is proof that hard work and consistency matter. It is also an encouragement to do more even when people feel you have arrived. I also want to use this platform to inform the young ones that no matter where they are coming from, they can be great when they put their focus and determination to it."

The other nominees in Mimi's category are Veekee James, Toyin Lawani, and Abiodun Folashade of Luminee Couture. He shared what he does differently that would make him win the award.

"My style and approach are different from others. I recall when some celebs post my works on Instagram reels and my fans confirm my work. They acknowledge what I do"

Mimi Okeren shares cost of Bobrisky's dress

Legit.ng earlier reported that Mimi had opened up on how he felt styling a popular cross-dresser Bobrisky.

Bob's outfit won the Best-Dressed Female award at actress Eniola Ajao's movie Ajakaju premiere, and it caused a buzz on social media.

He also shared how much the dress cost Bobrisky and how he feels about the attention his attire is causing.

