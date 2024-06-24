Over the past few days, singer Davido and his partner Chioma have been the talk of social media over their wedding, which has been long coming

Ahead of Davido and Chioma's wedding on Tuesday, June 25, a Nigerian lady, Nickypresh Uche, has said it would be a dream come true if she is extended an invitation to grace the occasion.

Uche stated this in an open letter to Davido on Facebook on Sunday, June 23.

Uche explained why she should be considered

In the Facebook post, Uche expressed her desire to attend 'Chivido 2024' with her friend Precious Azubuike.

According to her, the wedding would be incomplete without their presence. Uche described Davido and Chioma's forthcoming union as a testament to the power of love and commitment.

Uche promised that she and her friend would be respectful guests and won't disrupt proceedings with their presence. The full text of Uche's letter to Davido reads:

"Dear Davido,

"OBO that wedding no go make sense if me and Precious Azubuike no attend am. We heard about your upcoming wedding and we are reaching out with the utmost respect and humility. It would be an absolute dream come true to attend your special day and celebrate with you. Your union is a testament to the power of love and commitment, and we will be deeply honored to witness it.

"If it's not too much to ask, we would be forever grateful if you could extend an invitation to your wedding. We promise to be a respectful and dignified guest, and we will ensure that our presence doesn't disrupt the celebration in any way.

"Thank you for considering our request. We look forward to the opportunity to celebrate with you and your love Chef Chioma.

"Oya Azubuike Oluebube get your dancing shoes ready ."

Legit.ng reported that Davido and Chioma had broken the internet with their pre-wedding pictures.

Nickypresh Uche's letter to Davido stirs reactions

Queen Jennifer said:

"I will go too ."

Joyce Steve said:

"Babe you no add my name."

Mc Scubby Comedies said:

"He will honor u people an invite."

