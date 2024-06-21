Students at an undisclosed Nigerian university have garnered significant social media attention by showcasing an array of unique outfits during their rag day event

One standout participant, a young Nigerian man, is seen donning an eccentric ensemble of rags and plastic bottles fashioned into a necklace

The video also highlights other students adorned in stylish silver attire, collectively celebrating their rag day

A Nigerian university's rag day event has become a trending topic on social media, thanks to the eye-catching outfits of its students.

A viral video shared on a popular platform shows students dressed in a variety of creative ensembles.

Students celebrate rag day. Photo credit: @__xxsexydesewa

Source: TikTok

One memorable highlight is a young man who turned heads with his innovative outfit made of rags and plastic bottles strung together as a necklace.

The clip also features other students elegantly dressed in silver-themed attire, enjoying the festivities.

The video quickly attracted attention, prompting a flurry of reactions and comments from intrigued viewers, as shared by @__xxsexydesewa.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Precy:

“Make any yabatech student no try do this for rag day, yaba left no far oo.”

Lil Baddie:

“I saw u guys today at oke aje market.”

Sweetgurl:

“The one don pass rag o una don Dey mad.”

Lameiitan0:

“Na rag dey they call am o una turn am to werey day.”

Rikky:

“Una no wear ID card dem go just pack all of una go yaba left.”

User73474847494:

“Na me dey do the 3rd guy wey carry tire for ne k.”

Layinka:

“Una don see opportunity to show talent God gave you.”

Oluwaloba:

“Nothing una one tell me all of you don mad real real.”

Nasty Moyo:

“That first person don mad before cause why so serious.”

Mofewealth71:

“If e sure for una comot and no wear ID card, Dey go pack Una enter motor.’

5k bagsinibadan_zhy:

“Thank God dey canceled this in my school wetin be this.”

Tinnu ola:

“Where una see wig first thing to ask una Abeg.”

Fade:

“The soundtrack, tho nollywood need to sign this people.”

Tiwalola Pretty:

“Omo this video almost make wee on my body chaiii Una Dey try oo.“

User748384748:

“Imagine day people wey dey pack mad people don pack una join, una go explain tire.”

WAEC students celebrate after final exam

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that some students have completed their West African School Certificate Examination (WASCE) and they are excited about the achievement.

They were putting on white shirts like university graduates, and they also used ink to sign on their shirts to celebrate.

The students were seen in a short video as they sang, danced to mark the end of their final secondary school examination.

In a recent development, Legit.ng also reported that a Nigerian man has graduated from university and his joy knows no bounds after he wrote his final paper.

Source: Legit.ng