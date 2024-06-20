A captivating video featuring the stunning mother of the bride has taken the internet by storm after the wedding MC put her in the spotlight

In the clip, the MC invites her onto the stage, praising her for looking remarkably youthful and beautiful for her age

The moment becomes even more enchanting as the MC begins to serenade her, and guests gather around, showering her with money as she dances gracefully

Mother of bride danced. Photo credit: @adeola_alaga

Source: TikTok

The atmosphere became magical as he serenaded her while guests encircled her, joyfully throwing money as she danced with grace, as shown by @adeola_alaga.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Joy_Cutz said:

“Na pastor Mrs oooo, if you like don’t take care of yourself.”

Tennie_94:

“That's the advantages of being a petite , till old age u'll always look young.”

Simplesoul001:

“All osun pikin beauty isn’t from this planet kudos to all osun pikin.”

Har dey shewa456:

“Awa omo ilesha no dey carry last.”

Adedolapo:

“She might not be the mother but sister of the bride representing their late mom. I wish that’s not the case tho.”

Richiesworld01:

“Ilesha women are beautiful.”

Mama4645:

“We no dey carry last for ilesha.”

D-kwin:

“Abeg let's see the bride b4 I go know aw to comment. Ahhh bride's mother keh. As how.”

OlamideENi'love:

“Ilesha no dey carry last with beauty and stature.”

Cakes in Abeokuta:

“The fact that she looks young, and again she’s a pastor Mrs, can we also talk about her vibes? I love her.”

MIDE Drip:

“Omo when iya iyawo fine like this how the wife won be she must also be very beautiful.”

Source: Legit.ng