Some students who took part in the 2024 WAEC examination are happy that they have written their final paper

The students were seen in a video celebrating happily after they came out from the WAEC examination hall

They were putting on white shirts like university graduates, and they also used ink to sign on their shirts to celebrate

Some students have completed their West African School Certificate Examination (WASCE) and they are excited about the achievement.

The students were happy after their final paper. Photo credit: TikTok/@princessconfidence12.

Source: TikTok

The students were seen in a short video as they sang, danced to mark the end of their final secondary school examination.

In the video posted by Little Star, the WAEC students were seen celebrating while on a tarred road.

Their happiness knew no bounds as they successfully completed the WASCE which is one of the requirements to proceed to the university in Nigeria.

Meanwhile, many TikTok users who saw the video said the students were celebrating as if they were university graduates.

But others who commented said they should be allowed to celebrate the completion of an important stage in their educational pursuit.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as students celebrate after WAEC

@kelvin black said:

"I just de laugh since but life na grace una grace will be different. I pray you guys will not face what we faced. More grace guys."

@Irreplaceable Reen said:

"Congrats my babies. It's s not easy. Me wey write in 2018 na sales girl i de do now."

@_Essa commented:

"See wahala. My time 3 years ago, we no do this thing. See as Dem carry am for head."

@SONIGA remarked:

"This una Gen Z generation no gree. Una don dey sign out for WAEC. Anyway congratulations. I wish you guys good results."

Source: Legit.ng