A viral TikTok video showcases Nigerians living in Scotland enjoying a mock wedding event

The video captures the couple dancing and having fun, delighting viewers with traditional Nigerian dance moves

Attendees gather around the couple, showering them with dollar bills while they dance in their traditional wedding attire

A TikTok video has gone viral, featuring Nigerians in Scotland partaking in a playful wedding celebration.

The couple, dressed in traditional wedding attire, can be seen dancing joyfully and displaying lively Nigerian dance moves.

Nigerians abroad host wedding-like event. Photo credit: @zainabkejy

Source: TikTok

Spectators join in the fun, enthusiastically tossing dollar bills as the couple enjoys the festivities, as shown by @zainabkejy.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Holla said:

“In this same Glasgow that I am please share update. Is there a group or something?”

Cosmochapters wrote:

“Lol but why? Is this your friend or your guy.”

Zainab Keji:

“Just for fun, also that’s not her guy. It’s all fake.”

Harinola:

“In this Glasgow wey we gather dey ke aye le.”

Zainab Keji:

“And we promoted this event oo. follow @ThePlugGlasgow for update on next event.”

Belle_Hairs:

“In this same Scotland… how are you people making friends gan na.”

Lulu:

“And Una no talk am early make I see party attend. Its not good oo . I didn't even hear whisper.”

Uj:

“Ah ah, when did this happen? I was looking for where to go.”

Sheisdara:

“Me wey Dey crave for owanbe since all this day.”

Zainab Keji:

“Chai, you missed this one.”

AsaBasky:

“Abegi share update oh. In this same Glasgow weyy boredom dey do me so.”

Nigerian lady gets married, completes UK school

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian lady moved to the UK and received her engagement ring six months later.

She shared her story in a TikTok video that quickly went viral.

In the video, she explained that she got married one year after getting engaged and graduated just two days after her wedding.

In a recent development, Legit.ng also reported that a Nigerian lady is happy to have reunited with her family after spending eight years abroad.

Source: Legit.ng