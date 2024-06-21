A staff of Air Peace has broken silence on the airline's inaugural and historic flight to London on May 30

The man said he has been privileged to lead his crew on different inaugural flights, but the London own was special and he explained why

The grateful worker had a heartwarming message for Dr Allen Onyema, the CEO of the Nigerian airline

Olowolade Ademola Olubunmi, an employee of Air Peace, has shared why the airline's inaugural flight to the London Gatwick Airport on May 30 was different from others he has been part of.

Air Peace made headlines on May 30 with its first-ever trip to London from Lagos.

Olowolade Ademola Olubunmi hailed Allen Onyema. Photo Credit: Olowolade Ademola Olubunmi

In a Facebook post on June 1, Ademola revisited the London flight feat as he celebrated the International Flight Attendant Day, which is observed on May 31.

Ademola admitted that he had led different ground-breaking flights, but Lagos-London flight was different due to the high expectations and his previous crew experience.

Ademola celebrated his colleagues and team members and also appreciated Air Peace CEO Allen Onyema for providing an enabling environment for people to thrive and showcase their talents.

The Air Peace worker wrote:

"I had been privileged to lead my team of crew on many inaugural flights for Air Peace to several countries but this one to London was different due to high expectations coupled with my previous crew experience with one of our rival airline -Virgin Atlantic.

"All glory be to God for a successful outing and a big thank you to every member of my team for their dedication, commitment, professionalism and outstanding delivery of service to all our guests on board and beyond. I am grateful.

"I would like to also appreciate the Chairman of Air Peace, Dr Allen Onyema, and his management team for providing the opportunity to showcase our talents and the enabling environment to thrive.

"To all crew with a second home @ 35,000 feet above sea level, I say, safe skies and happy international flight attendant day."

People celebrate Olowolade Ademola Olubunmi

David Brundrett said:

"Fantastic job mister, I don’t doubt you were brilliant!!!!

"Congratulations, like the old days!!!!"

Segun Oyedeji said:

"Congratulations and wishing you safe trip always, my rgds."

Ngozichukwu Kaima said:

"Congratulations sir, you’ve been nothing but an amazing leader✈️.

"Keep impacting knowledge ."

Eshetoyon Augustine said:

"Congratulations Ademola. More wins. Safe trips all around."

Victoria Okpiaifo said:

"Congratulations comrade. More feats. More successful trips."

Joseph Oluwasesan Lawal said:

"Well done.. you guys are really making a difference with the giant strides."

Seun Oke said:

"Congratulation Damola(World famous)."

Olabisi Taiwo said:

"God's protection on you always."

