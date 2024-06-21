Air Peace London-Lagos Flight: Honest Foodie Shares 9 Foods She Was Given, Her List Generates Buzz
- A Nigerian lady who flew Air Peace from London to Lagos has taken to social media to detail her experience
- According to the lady, she expected to board a new aircraft and was surprised by the one she was put on
- The foodie caused quite a stir as she highlighted the nine foods the airline served her during the flight
Oluwakemi Oseghe, a Nigerian woman, has commended Air Peace for the food it provided during her London-to-Lagos trip.
Oluwakemi shared a video showing the various edibles she was served and said the foods were great.
Oluwakemi admitted she expected a new aircraft when she got to the airport but didn't get that.
The self-acclaimed foodie proudly listed the nine edibles she received during the over-six-hour flight.
From her list, the edibles include tuna roll, jollof rice, grilled chicken salad, bread and butter and chocolate muffin. Oluwakemi wrote on Facebook:
"So, I flew Air Peace from London to Lagos, Nigeria .
"My thoughts: I thought I was going to board a brand new air jet . Na, the plane was not new at all .
But the food, the FOOD was delicious and it was a whole selection of delicacies. As a certified FOODIE myself, the food was the best of my experience of Air Peace..."
People react to the foodie's list
Dj-Alex Alex said:
"Every attempt or group of attempts for air peace to take us out of shape, HOOOOOLY GHOOOOOST ."
Ukay Bawo said:
"She forgot to let you guys know that they offered passengers seconds if you are up for it . No word of of a lie, the food sweet."
Esther Peters said:
"See enjoyment nah choi... welcome o jare."
Tam-Tam Young-Harry said:
"Home sweet home.
"Thank God for journey mercies.
"Feeling Naija vibes from inside tbe aircraft."
Florence Ikpeme said:
"The most important thing is you landed safely."
Ntomchukwu Izunobi Chukwu said:
"Welcome back to lasgidi and enjoy ur stay abi u Don go back to London be4 u update."
Oseghe Christian said:
"How did you manage to come out of the plane after all these food on a 6 hours flight??? Some people can chop for Africa ."
