Air Peace London-Lagos Flight: Honest Foodie Shares 9 Foods She Was Given, Her List Generates Buzz
People

Air Peace London-Lagos Flight: Honest Foodie Shares 9 Foods She Was Given, Her List Generates Buzz

by  Victor Duru 2 min read
  • A Nigerian lady who flew Air Peace from London to Lagos has taken to social media to detail her experience
  • According to the lady, she expected to board a new aircraft and was surprised by the one she was put on
  • The foodie caused quite a stir as she highlighted the nine foods the airline served her during the flight

Oluwakemi Oseghe, a Nigerian woman, has commended Air Peace for the food it provided during her London-to-Lagos trip.

Oluwakemi shared a video showing the various edibles she was served and said the foods were great.

Reactions as foodie lists 9 food Air Peace gave her
Oluwakemi noted that Air Peace gave her nine different edibles. Photo Credit: Aaron Foster, Facebook/Oluwakemi Oseghe
Oluwakemi admitted she expected a new aircraft when she got to the airport but didn't get that.

The self-acclaimed foodie proudly listed the nine edibles she received during the over-six-hour flight.

From her list, the edibles include tuna roll, jollof rice, grilled chicken salad, bread and butter and chocolate muffin. Oluwakemi wrote on Facebook:

"So, I flew Air Peace from London to Lagos, Nigeria .
"My thoughts: I thought I was going to board a brand new air jet . Na, the plane was not new at all .
But the food, the FOOD was delicious and it was a whole selection of delicacies. As a certified FOODIE myself, the food was the best of my experience of Air Peace..."

People react to the foodie's list

Dj-Alex Alex said:

"Every attempt or group of attempts for air peace to take us out of shape, HOOOOOLY GHOOOOOST ."

Ukay Bawo said:

"She forgot to let you guys know that they offered passengers seconds if you are up for it . No word of of a lie, the food sweet."

Esther Peters said:

"See enjoyment nah choi... welcome o jare."

Tam-Tam Young-Harry said:

"Home sweet home.
"Thank God for journey mercies.
"Feeling Naija vibes from inside tbe aircraft."

Florence Ikpeme said:

"The most important thing is you landed safely."

Ntomchukwu Izunobi Chukwu said:

"Welcome back to lasgidi and enjoy ur stay abi u Don go back to London be4 u update."

Oseghe Christian said:

"How did you manage to come out of the plane after all these food on a 6 hours flight??? Some people can chop for Africa ."

Legit.ng reported that a man hatched a funny plan after seeing the food Air Peace served on its international flight.

Man shares food Air Peace served him

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man had displayed the meals Air Peace gave him.

In a viral tweet on X, @philipenyinnaya showed off jollof rice, plantain chips and other foods Air Peace served him during the flight.

@philipenyinnaya noted that the edibles came even though the Nigerian airline charged half the price British Airways would charge. He prayed for God's blessing on Air Peace.

Source: Legit.ng

