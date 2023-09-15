Air Peace has made an order for five new aircraft to add to its fleet, believed to be worth over N200 billion

The new aircraft, called Embraer E175 aircraft, will further help position the company as Nigeria's largest airline

Air Peace owner Allen Onyema has spoken on President Bola Tinubu's recent visit to the United Arab Emirates

Air Peace, Nigeria’s largest airline is set to buy five new Embraer E175 aircraft worth $288.3 million( over N220 billion).

Allen Onyema, the Chairman and CEO of Air Peace who disclosed this while speaking Allen Onyema, the Chairman and CEO of Air Peace, said the new aircraft will help the company ongoing strategy of modernising its fleet.

Businessday reports that the new new aircraft ordered is a 88 seat aircraft and it will be delivered in 2024.

Onyema, the Chairman and CEO of Air Peace noted:

“This is another important step in helping to realize our ambition to connect the whole of Nigeria with the entire African continent, while also feeding passengers into long-haul flights from our Lagos hub.

“The acquisition enables us to continue delivering on our ‘no-city-left-behind’ initiative – connectivity is what our passengers, and Africa, demand.

"The deal also paves the way to establish local maintenance capabilities in Nigeria, with direct support from Embraer.”

Also, at the event, Stephan Hannemann, VP Sales & Marketing, Head of Africa & Middle East Region, Commercial Aviation praise Air Peace for its contribution to aviation success in West Africa.

“Air Peace is already an E2 operator, it now makes sense to upgauge their ERJ145 fleet, offering passengers more seats and comfort with the E175. The commonality of the cockpits between the E1 and E2 fleet also simplifies aircrew costs and management."

