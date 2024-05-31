A Nigerian man left internet users in stitches over his reaction to the meals Air Peace gives its pilots

He made funny remarks about the sumptuous delicacies and wondered about the meals passengers get

The man went on to make a demand to Air Peace on the kind of meal he would want whenever he flies with the airline

Barnabas Nnaemeka Chimeodo, a Nigerian man, has amused people after sharing his thoughts on the type of food served to Air Peace pilots on flights.

Barnabas reposted an Instagram photo from Lawrence Xavier Ejezie, @flyboy_lex, showing delicacies given to the airline's pilots.

He funnily wondered what passengers get if pilots who should be focused are given such delicacies.

Barnabas identified some of the food and appealed to Air Peace about the kind of food he wants whenever he boards their airline. Barnabas wrote on Facebook:

"Air Peace see the type of delicacy you are serving your Pilots on Air. Is thah how you people used to do?

"Is that not my favourite goat meat pepper soup?

"Is that not my sweet plantain chips?

"Let me call the other one there Bole and Fish.

"If Pilots who should be focused on the handling of the plane are enjoying this way, It’s only ABBA father that knows the type of enjoyment the passengers will be having.

"Please any day I will fly with you, I would prefer Ukwa and azu mangala, and don’t add too much pepper."

Another man hatched a funny plan after seeing the food served to passengers on an Air Peace flight.

Reactions trail Air Peace pilots' foods

Kingsley Obinna Okereke said:

"Hope this kind food no go cause distractions or unnecessary sleep?"

237 Tremendous Development said:

"The way this food look delicious me sef go forget for activate auto pilot oh."

Umar Gbolahan Abdulganiyu said:

"That why they have two pilots on board. One can b resting while d other one will b at work."

Chisom Patience said:

"I read pilot administration indeed this is dangerous for the pilot ."

Chinwendu Gift Ikechukwu said:

"My own be say make dem no sleep off after that peppersoup o..."

Oloma Blessing said:

"I hope nor be the one way pilot go chop come dey find toilet ."

Man shares meals Air Peace served him

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man had displayed the meals he was served on an Air Peace London-Lagos flight.

In a viral tweet on X, @philipenyinnaya showed off jollof rice, plantain chips and other foods Air Peace served him during the flight.

@philipenyinnaya noted that the edibles came even though the Nigerian airline charged half the price British Airways would charge. He prayed for God's blessing on Air Peace.

