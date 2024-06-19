A horse displayed impressive dancing skills during the 2024 Ojude Oba festival, and people gathered to watch

The smart horse knew exactly what was expected from it when the cultural drumbeats started sounding in the air

It danced stylishly, stamping its hooves on the ground and making people happy with its rare entertainment

A horse entertained festivalgoers and added colour to the 2024 Ojude Oba cultural event.

A video trending on TikTok shows that the horse danced aggressively to cultural drumbeats that rented the air.

The horse entertained people at the 2024 Ojude Oba festival. Photo credit: TikTok/@kingbelaire1.

The video shared by @kingbelaire1 shows the moment when the horse took over the dancing stage and thrilled onlookers.

Cultural drums were used to produce nice-sounding music for the horse to dance to and it followed accordingly.

As the horse stamped its hooves and galloped to the sound of the drums, its skills overtook the people.

Many people who saw the video confessed that it was their first time of seeing a horse that could dance like a human being.

The horse is so good that the TikTok users who posted the video compared it to Pocolee, a popular dancer in Nigeria.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to video of dancing horse

@Dem King said:

"I missed this year Ojude Oba."

ADeRonke said:

Ojude oba and Durba in ilorin. Who go win this competition

@Mira_andy reacted:

"Na juju be this."

@Akorede_Anjuwon said:

"I missed my hometown no be small o."

@fakzy commented:

"Abeg where that guy wey dey talk nonsense say na Ilorin festival sweet pass? Abeg help me tag am make them try this for their Ilorin."

@OMOTOLA said:

"Only in Ijebu Ode you can find this."

@Fourteen reacted:

"I'm already dancing while watching bro. This means a lot."

@olawale90 said:

"That's what they have been using the horse to do for many years back. So it has mastered the horse when ever he heard the sound, it will be dancing."

