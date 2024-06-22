Ojude Oba: Lady And Her Age Group Born Between 1986 and 1988 Attend Festival in Colourful Attires
- A Nigerian lady shared her experience after taking part in the 2024 Ojude Oba cultural festival in Ogun state
- The lady said she took part in the Ojude Oba festival alongside her age group, comprising ladies born between 1986 and 1988
- Olóyè Ni'matullah and her age group dressed in a colourful uniform of traditional attire, which made them a cynosure of all eyes
A lady who took part in the 2024 Ojude Oba festival has shared her experience after the popular cultural event.
The lady said she did not go to the Ojude Oba festival alone, as she went there with her age group.
Olóyè Ni'matullah said she and her age group born 1986 and 1988 were at the event and that they had fun.
Her words:
"The goal is to outshine one another for the fun of it by our style of dressing during the Ojude Oba and our Egbe party, outreach programs during the course of the year and our level of popularity. Everything worn here was selected by a committee. We weren't aware of the choice."
The age group is known as 'regberegbe' in the Ijebu culture and is an essential part of the Ojude Oba.
Olóyè said her own age group is called Bobasete Obirin Asiwaju Akile Ijebu-ode and that it started four years ago.
See her post below:
Reactions to post about Ojude Oba
@Queen_Raffy said:
"This was such a beautiful thread and your beautiful face made it even more special."
@DeborahToluwase reacted:
"Wow. I just want to add that you are beautiful and you shine so brightly."
@kuluwaz said:
"It’s such a beautiful culture. And you were sparkling!"
@Mayordavid_9 commented:
"Wow! You are very beautiful ma. Thanks for this insightful thread."
Iconic lady shines at Ojude Oba
Meanwhile, a Nigerian woman who attended the 2024 Ojude Oba festival has continued to fascinate social media users with her beauty.
Videos of the woman have been making the rounds on several social media platforms as netizens admired her.
Many people have nicknamed her the Queen of Steeze due to her colourful dress, carriage and unflinching confidence.
