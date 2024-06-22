A video of a tall Nigerian man dancing inside his room has sparked reactions from netizens on the TikTok app

In the trending clip, the young man rocked boots and socks to dance with so much energy to Naira Marley's song

Social media users who came across the video on the TikTok app expressed their shock over his height

A dark-skinned Nigerian man based abroad has captured the attention of netizens worldwide with his incredible height.

He shared an epic video via his official TikTok account that left netizens wondering how he grew so tall.

Nigerian man shows off his height Photo credit: @rupeekolawole/TikTok.

Tall man dances to Naira Marley's song

In the video shared by @rupeekolawole on the TikTok app, the young man danced with so much energy to Naira Marley's song.

While he moved his body according to the beat, his head almost touched the ceiling due to his incredible height.

While answering questions about his height, Kolawole noted that he was 7ft 2 tall at the moment.

Reactions as tall man dances in video

Social media users stormed the comments section on the TikTok app to express their amazement over his unique height.

@Ciggie the band baby said:

"The tree in front of our house when it’s about to rain."

@Boss lady said:

"Those girls looking for tall dark skin guy see am o."

@Khalid Scott 3 reacted:

"Dancing in longitude and latitude."

@ledornumkpae685 said:

"Bros abeg help us check if Nigeria go better by 2026."

@Kevin said:

"I know your dream car is a Lamborghini but how do you intend to drive that super car."

@T gold money reacted:

"Phone self Dey try oo how e tey capture person wey be 16ft."

@ericemmanuel267 said:

"I am wondering how you passed through the door so fast."

@meedatwithdvibez said:

"Omoh, he has to bend in order not to hit his head against the wall."

@uhe Theresa commented:

"Abeg oo no mistakenly hit person, na small small."

@Herlyssa_Tev said:

"E get comment wey I Dey find ooo. But unfortunately I never see am."

@_simply_eni_ added:

"Every weapon fashioned against me on this app shall not prosper haew pls oo I don't think our madness have reach like this oo."

@Mohammed audu Maina added:

"This guy room go dey different from him brothers."

@Kene added:

"Even at 6ft.2in+, I feel uncomfortable in some structures because the ceiling is way too close. How do you manage getting clothes that fit, sitting in vehicles, etc."

Watch the video below:

