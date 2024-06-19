The 2024 Ojude Oba festival is making headlines over business professional Farooq Oreagba’s steeze

Many Nigerians were curious to know more about him as they drooled over photos and videos of him at the event

Some of them praised his appearance, while others wondered if he was married so they could shoot their shot

The recently held 2024 Ojude Oba festival has drawn the attention of many netizens, including the Gen Z crowd, on social media.

This is mostly because of the rich culture on display at the festival and the fashionable elderly Nigerians who represented the Yoruba culture well, one of them being Managing Director and CEO Farooq Oreagba.

The Ojude Oba festival takes place yearly in Ijebu Ode, a few days after the Muslim Sallah celebrations. Even though the festival used to be celebrated by only Muslims, it has transcended religion to become one of the most widely accepted events in the country.

Several photos from the occasion took over the Nigerian social media space on June 18, 2024, but one man, Farooq Oreagba, stood out over what people refer to as ‘steeze’. Steeze is a slang used to describe a person who is effortlessly stylish and Oreagba fit the bill for many Nigerians.

A series of photos and videos of Farooq Oreagba made the rounds online, and he particularly stood out for his ability to rock a rich traditional outfit with a touch of modernity that had people drooling.

Oreagba wore a green and lemon ‘agbada and shokoto’ outfit paired with a matching cap. He complemented the look with red coral beads around his neck and a crossbody gold chain on his torso. In one particular video that trended, he was spotted riding on a decorated horse with lovely tattoos on his arms in full display while also smoking a cigar. See the video below:

This seemed to impress many young Nigerians as they praised his steeze. Others were also curious to know who he was, and a quick social media search revealed that Farooq Oreagba is an investment professional and the Managing Director and CEO of NG Clearing Limited. He was also the former head of the Nigerian Stock Exchange Consult.

See more of his snaps from the Ojude Oba festival below:

Netizens react to Farooq Oreagba’s steeze

Read what some Nigerians on social media had to say about Farooq Oreagba at the 2024 Ojude Oba festival below:

bukola_omobeck:

“Fine Daddy .”

teddymore_sings:

“Wizkid in 40 years .”

thevictoriaolusola:

“See Farooq Oreagba the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of NG Clearing and Fmr. Head of Nigeria Stock Exchange. Steeze ti poju.”

Cathbaby727:

“100% steeze and composure ❤️.”

dimpledroch:

“Steeze Zaddy.”

visuals.by.okarts:

“This is how I imagine wizkid at 70.”

Xoxospecial_:

“Why are we ignoring the tattoo, it makes it more elegant, royal, handsome and gangster all in one look! He ate!!!!❤️”

thiccabelle_:

“His freckles and tattoos go so well together .”

Oriarkus:

“That is one fine man with plenty swagger. His children will be hollering at those pictures like daddy mi gangan ni heathe looks good.”

call.me.a.g:

“I'm not even from Ogun state and I'm so proud of this festival. I love everything about it so much.”

Beau_tricia:

“No gen z is beating this steeze …man so hawwwtttt.”

Mhiz_faith_blaq:

“This man go don scatter many hearts.”

princess_adetenniola:

“Big smoke Pelu tobacco Tony Montana .”

Dejoke____a:

“This is who they call Zaddy ❤️.”

Theladytee2000:

“Is he a married man asking for a friend .”

__maame_b:

“This is the original sugar zaddy.”

