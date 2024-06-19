A Nigerian man who wanted to show how fast his Toyota car was raced with a friend who had a Lexus car ES 350

The man was so confident of his engine that he staked N2m on whoever won between him and the Lexus owner

Many people who saw him outmatch the Lexus said that the driver was not good enough as both cars were in the same class

A Nigerian man who owns a Toyota Spider car made a video in response to people saying he could not race a Lexus ES 350.

He placed a N2m bet on the race to prove that his Toyota Spider had better engine power than the Lexus.

The man stood in front of his Toyota Spider. Photo source: @officialbrodamonsuru

Source: TikTok

Toyota Spider vs Lexus: Which is stronger?

His (@officialbrodamonsuru) video of the race showed him winning the Lexus. Many people disagreed that his engine was more powerful.

Some people said that his competitor was a bad driver, which was the reason for his win.

Watch their video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

ÓĻÀ said:

"Goo meet Muhammad Lexus pls if u beat am N200k."

abiodunolorunfem6 said:

"THE SPIDER TOOK OFF BEFORE THE ES AND A BIKE OBSTRUCTED THE ES."

younguc1 said:

"Es350 no fit even pass spider of 4 plug not to talk of spider of 6 plug."

Olumide Patrick said:

"The guy that drove the es350 no sabi drive."

itstheduru said:

"My benz na 4plug with turbo..bring your spider."

djflamez001 said:

"All of ona wen dey comment no know about cars, both cars dey use same engine and gearbox… so na same race them go run."

FLY AKANNI said:

"If I come with Toyota pencil camry , manual , you no fit see 3rd position."

Official Dj Silver said:

"Una wey dey say that ES350 guy nor sabi so is like una dey forget say na Venza V6 engine the spider carry."

onweejikeme said:

"The Toyota Spyder and the Lexus es 350 at the same engine and the same gearbox so they are all the same capacity and if all of them is in good condition then let the driver take the blame."

twogadaffi said:

"The es350 driver no sabi drive bross."

Man upgraded his Lexus car

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a man who specialised in car modifications showed people the new mods (upgrades) he added to his Lexus.

Among the things he did on the car was tinting and changing the body colour to satin grey. He (@mohammed_lexus) also bought new rims, which would give him more traction.

Source: Legit.ng