While many people are blown away by Farooq Oreagba's style and elegance, a Nigerian lady does not seem to agree

According to her, there is a particular man who stood out at the Ojude Oba festival and shared his photo

She thought her choice exuded prestige and gave the ultimate sugar daddy vibe and not Farooq Oreagba

A Nigerian lady, Marline Oluchi, has stated that she doesn't seem to get the hype about Farooq Oreagba's steeze at the 2024 Ojude Oba festival.

For Marline, another man stole the show at the festival.

The lady thought the man looked better than Farooq Oreagba. Photo Credit: Marline Oluchi, Ade Damola

Marline shared a picture of the man and gushed over his steeze. She claimed he gave the ultimate sugar daddy and prestige vibe.

Marline added some funny jokes people made about the man whom she rates above the much-talked-about Farooq. Her Facebook post read:

"That tattooed man y’all have been posting and calling the ultimate sûgàr dàddy, I no see the vibe weh una see o. Even the posture was not giving that kind of prestigious vibe

"But this one? Yes Yes!

"Someone on X said she’s sure he has never been in a room where he’s not the authority.

"Another person said that if he comes late to a meeting, na we go de apologise to am for coming early .

"I don laugh tire ."

Netizens choose between both men

Harriet Edide said:

"This man is the real odogwu. This one will be spoiling you in pounds and dollars.

"Composure .

"Steeze .

"No stress, no pressure just premium enjoyment."

Aniebiet Onoyom said:

"The caption I saw said, you go just know say all him children dey do well for America."

Aladetan Dele Imperial said:

"He got steeze and composure .

"Farook screams money.

"Screams royalty and class.

"Zaddy is on 100 minus nothing."

Precious Bebi said:

"Very true."

Nwankwo Gracious said:

"The tattooed man is zaddy.

"The one in this picture is Daddy.

"My observation."

Tee Bill said:

"Someone said with this composure,

"His children and grandkids are all abroad doing well for themselves."

Kryin Ogechukwu Angel said:

"The other guy na sugar daddy!

"This man here na Loyalty!"

