A Nigerian man had the attention of people online when he shared his Toyota Lexus that he upgraded to look different

The car's windows were tinted, the boot got a rear wind spoiler, tyre alignment was tweaked among other modifications

Nigerians who watched the video of his upgraded car had many things to say as others did really like his sword-like gear

A man who specialises in car modifications has in a video shown people the news mods (upgrades) he added to his Toyota Lexus.

Among the things he did on the car was to tint it and change the body colour to satin grey. He also bought new rims, which would give him more traction.

The man also installed a rear wind spoiler for speed. Showcasing the interior, he said he had changed his dashboard.

His gear was also replaced with a Samurai sword-looking one. The modifications make the vehicle look different from its original form.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Gprince said:

"These are not really mods, it's cosmetic change, cool though ... Mods has to do with the engine."

Hypeman Drayposh asked:

"How can I do this please?"

Dexter lmp said:

"With this kind decoration, police for ajah under bridge no go allow me breath."

Mo Da Don said:

"Take off that wing and wrap the front bumper too."

collinsoiboh732 said:

"Nice samurai sword."

ePianoh said:

"How much does it cost for the upgrade I have a 2011 camry."

Tech_Adeyemi said:

"The car mod looks goods but the colors of most of the mods arent in conformity with the car colors."

Owo Davies said:

"I love it Buh…….Nigerian road loves you more."

Mr Khayode said:

"This gear be like jumong sword."

REINCARNATED said:

"Don’t you think e gear is too long my brr."

Rodan said:

"You can do better at the back if you have the money."

Low key boi said:

"All modes but will still lose to an 014 C350 without turbo."

042BLM said:

"Nah that ur sword gear dey fear police."

