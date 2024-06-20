A Nigerian man, Favour Desimhi, who ordered food while in his room in China, was surprised when a robot delivered it

A Nigerian man, Favour Desimhi, abroad showed how far China has technologically advanced with tools to make life easier.

While in his hotel room in China, Favour ordered food, which a box-like robot delivered to his door.

Robot worker in China

He (@favourdesimhi) marvelled at the thoughtfulness of using a robot to serve him. He filmed the machine as it drove down the passage.

Favour followed the robot till it got inside an elevator and the door shut.

Mirabel said:

"If this thing Dey Nigeria, either we spoil am or we thief am things involve."

Juliet wondered:

"But y u dey follow am."

aunty kixx asked:

"What if someone else took it before you?"

wyte joked:

"The robot no ask you…. anything for the boys?"

Vic_olurinphilp asked:

"How did the robot press the floor number inside the lift?"

blessing joked:

"Something way u go lock inside ur room."

mideeee47 said:

"How person Wo see work wen robot don Dey work."

ajummyk said:

"No dey follow me Abeg , I regret bringing food for you. I for let hunger finish you, in robot voice."

Ama said:

"Me ago run away at night oooo since in the day they will catch me because I can’t be tormented."

DeSewa said:

"She talk say make u go back Shebi she don give u ur food."

Brown sugar said:

"I can never ever be poor in my life in Jesus name…Amen."

onosBBiz said:

"We dey Nigeria dey fight for minimum wage. The world has left us behind."

