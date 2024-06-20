Global site navigation

Local editions

Man in China Orders Food, Robot Delivers it to his Doorstep, Nigerians React
People

Man in China Orders Food, Robot Delivers it to his Doorstep, Nigerians React

by  Joseph Omotayo 2 min read
  • A Nigerian man, Favour Desimhi, who ordered food while in his room in China, was surprised when a robot delivered it
  • After getting the meal order from the machine, Favour followed the robot until it got into an elevator
  • Many Nigerians who watched the robot working had funny things to say as someone wondered why he followed it

PAY ATTENTION: Follow our WhatsApp channel to never miss out on the news that matters to you!

A Nigerian man, Favour Desimhi, abroad showed how far China has technologically advanced with tools to make life easier.

While in his hotel room in China, Favour ordered food, which a box-like robot delivered to his door.

Using robot in China/Robot as delivery worker.
The robot brought the man's food order to his room. Photo source: @favourdesimhi
Source: TikTok

Robot worker in China

He (@favourdesimhi) marvelled at the thoughtfulness of using a robot to serve him. He filmed the machine as it drove down the passage.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Read also

Young man trying to date Indian girl cries out in video, says it hasn't been easy for him

Favour followed the robot till it got inside an elevator and the door shut.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Mirabel said:

"If this thing Dey Nigeria, either we spoil am or we thief am things involve."

Juliet wondered:

"But y u dey follow am."

aunty kixx asked:

"What if someone else took it before you?"

wyte joked:

"The robot no ask you…. anything for the boys?"

Vic_olurinphilp asked:

"How did the robot press the floor number inside the lift?"

blessing joked:

"Something way u go lock inside ur room."

mideeee47 said:

"How person Wo see work wen robot don Dey work."

ajummyk said:

"No dey follow me Abeg , I regret bringing food for you. I for let hunger finish you, in robot voice."

Ama said:

"Me ago run away at night oooo since in the day they will catch me because I can’t be tormented."

Read also

Leaked chat between Nigerian man and his mother after he impregnated a corps member goes viral

DeSewa said:

"She talk say make u go back Shebi she don give u ur food."

Brown sugar said:

"I can never ever be poor in my life in Jesus name…Amen."

onosBBiz said:

"We dey Nigeria dey fight for minimum wage. The world has left us behind."

Drone made delivery in China

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that reactions trailed an intriguing video of a drone making a delivery at a park in Shenzhen, China.

A tourist shared the clip on TikTok, expressing his amazement with the technological advancement in the country.

PAY ATTENTION: Stay Informed and follow us on Google News!

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Joseph Omotayo avatar

Joseph Omotayo (HOD Human-Interest) Joseph Omotayo has been writing for the human interest desk since 2019 and is currently the head of the desk. He graduated from Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, with a degree in Literature in English in 2016. He once worked for Afridiaspora, OlisaTV & CLR. He is a 2022/2023 Kwame Karikari Fact-Checking fellow. He can be reached via: joseph.omotayo@corp.legit.ng.

Tags:
Hot:
Online view pixel