"My Heart Don almost Skip": Techie's Business Flyer Generates Buzz Online, Makes Many People Panic
- A Nigerian youth's business flyer has elicited mixed reactions on the net owing to how it was made
- The young man, who is a web designer, used an unusual flyer, which many thought looked like an obituary poster
- Legit.ng spoke with the techie who owns the business flyer and he opened up about what made him do so
Mixed reactions have trailed a techie's business flyer, which he shared on social media.
Igbo Stanford Onyemaizuchi, a Nigerian youth, advertised his web design services with a flyer featuring his photo.
"I create all types of websites, from personal blogs to complex e-commerce platforms and custom web applications," the bottom of the flyer read.
The background of his photo had three lit candles, a poster style commonly used for Nigerian obituary posters.
Stanford's flyer scared many people. When asked why he used such a poster, Stanford told Legit.ng:
"I’m a web designer. I thought of something different and catchy to get people talking."
Legit.ng reported that a nail technician's flyer scared people.
Stanford's business flyer made people panic
Chigozirim Ndinechi said:
"Haaaaa.
"My heart don almost skip."
Deborah Natty Nwokeocha said:
"Wetin be this . I nearly typed rip."
Catherine Fredrick said:
"Nice strategy .
"Omo I been don fear Abeg oo this kind of rough play."
Joel Williams said:
"I hope you are not crazy sha because this flyer gave me a heart attack. What the heck is wrong with you.
"God abeg."
Call Mi Kevin said:
"Guy why u go use candle... wetin b dis na death u dh invite o."
Blessing Oma Opara said:
"Aaah! Omo this flyer shaa, my heart skipped a bit."
Ezeh Chibuike said:
"Boss dis ur ad concept fear me oh ."
Ekwuribe Precious said:
"Abeg oo, my heart did gbim gbim for a moment."
Couple's wedding IV angers people
