Mixed reactions have trailed a techie's business flyer, which he shared on social media.

Igbo Stanford Onyemaizuchi, a Nigerian youth, advertised his web design services with a flyer featuring his photo.

People thought his flyer looked like an obituary poster. Photo Credit: Igbo Stanford Onyemaizuchi

"I create all types of websites, from personal blogs to complex e-commerce platforms and custom web applications," the bottom of the flyer read.

The background of his photo had three lit candles, a poster style commonly used for Nigerian obituary posters.

Stanford's flyer scared many people. When asked why he used such a poster, Stanford told Legit.ng:

"I’m a web designer. I thought of something different and catchy to get people talking."

Stanford's business flyer made people panic

Chigozirim Ndinechi said:

"Haaaaa.

"My heart don almost skip."

Deborah Natty Nwokeocha said:

"Wetin be this . I nearly typed rip."

Catherine Fredrick said:

"Nice strategy .

"Omo I been don fear Abeg oo this kind of rough play."

Joel Williams said:

"I hope you are not crazy sha because this flyer gave me a heart attack. What the heck is wrong with you.

"God abeg."

Call Mi Kevin said:

"Guy why u go use candle... wetin b dis na death u dh invite o."

Blessing Oma Opara said:

"Aaah! Omo this flyer shaa, my heart skipped a bit."

Ezeh Chibuike said:

"Boss dis ur ad concept fear me oh ."

Ekwuribe Precious said:

"Abeg oo, my heart did gbim gbim for a moment."

