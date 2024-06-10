Cubana Cheifpriest has introduced another luxury ride to his garage, and his fans are beyond thrilled

The wealthy nightlife boss shared a video of a brand new Mercedez Benz bicycle that he had just purchased

While unwrapping it, he joked about it being more expensive than some people's Benz cars while emphasizing the fact that it was new

Pascal Chibuike Okechukwu, better known as Cubana Chiefpriest, shared his joy with fans as he added another exquisite ride to his car garage.

The wealthy man, who currently has a case in court with EFCC bordering on naira abuse, shared the unboxing video with his fans

Nightlife boss Cubana Chiefpriest shares his latest whip with his fans. Credit: @cubana_chiefpriest

Source: Instagram

Cubana unwrapped his brand new Mercedez Benz bicycle, which had the colours red and black.

He also jabbed at ladies when he remarked that bicycles were more expensive than some of their boyfriends' Mercedez Benz cars.

In the video posted, he was seen test-riding the new bike and exclaiming, "Omo e get shock o."

Watch the video of Cubana's new ride here:

It will be recalled that the socialite has been in the news for a while now. A few days ago, a Nigerian man who claimed to be his younger brother surfaced online.

The man noted he currently works as a phone repairer in the Alaba International Market and hopes to be remembered by his alleged brother, Chiefpriest.

Nigerians react to Chiefpriest's new ride

Legit.ng compiled some reactions below:

@destinyetikoofficial:

"Money na water."

@jectimi_comedy:

"Wow chief priest welcome to bike club u need come my house come see my 3 electric bikes dis wan u do sweet me at list I’m not alone . If I tel you people sey this bike cost past car they won’t believe. Enjoy the ride bro . See as I dey happy bcos I don see people wey like bycicle like me."

@alimi_razak_oluwalanumi:

"You wan lose calories you buy electric bike."

@cassie_j609:

"This thin don too much. How much be this bike I wan buy am use do give away."

@darkblackboy001_:

"The bike too small for you. Give it to your son."

@blessing_neverlack_:

"Our Nigerian Rick Ross."

@_billionz_03:

"No b say u go drive am oo."

@twinobo_:

"Dash me this one my boss."

@mcee_sweet:

"Money na ocean."

Chiefpriest flaunts new car with tech features

Cubana Chiefpriest earlier showed off an expensive new car gift he received on his social media page.

In a video, the celebrity barman also gave his fans and followers an inside look at the new whip.

Cubana, who acquired a Rolls Royce, bragged in a caption that driving brand-new cars was a lifestyle for him.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng