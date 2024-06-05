A nail technician got netizens laughing and wondering what she was thinking when she designed a flyer for her business

The young lady added her beautiful picture to the flyer and added a date that seemed to be her date of birth

She also added other features that made social media users imagine what she wanted to achieve with the controversial design

When some netizens thought they had seen it all, a nail technician shocked many as she displayed her business flyer online.

A nail technician causes a buzz with her flier

Source: Instagram

The flyer had a black background with white doves that could pass for one that has been called to glory, a phrase used for the dead.

She added her picture and a date - 02/02/2001, and it was assumed it was her date of birth as she looked young.

The beautician called on social media users to patronise her business but most people focused on how her flyer was designed.

See the flier below:

Peeps react to the flier

Several social media media users have reacted to the flier of the nail technician. See some of their comments below:

@majestyisafoodie:

"Lord Jesus, I thought she was resting."

@rankingofficial_:

"I need to arrest the graphics designer."

@hannah_sweetcheeks:

"@rankingofficial_ she could do that herself on an app."

@bexyfizzle:

"@rankingofficial_ she did this herself. Maybe she's trying her hands on an app she newly discovered."

@thaworldbanana:

"But wait, what’s the date for?"

@thegirlnamedchito:

"Canva designers know each other."

@tori_mt:

"Wait, she didn’t ask for someone else’s opinion about it before posting? Except it’s a business strategy sha."

@myhairven:

"Looks like call to glory."

@lade_home_of_cakes:

"I be wan type RIP o. She even put dove. Peace be unto her customers."

@qween_dara001:

"Why you come write your date of birth?"

Nail technician calls out Bobrisky

Legit.ng earlier reported that a Lekki-based nail technician had taken to social media to slam popular crossdresser, Bobrisky, over unpaid debt.

The technician identified as Harrison explained how he and his team worked for the socialite only to be owed their fees.

He added that a good Samaritan paid N70k on Bobrisky’s behalf and that the crossdresser also called to apologise.

Source: Legit.ng