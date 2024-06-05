Nail Technician Leaves Netizen in Confusion as She Shares Her Advert Flyer: "It Looks Like Obituary"
- A nail technician got netizens laughing and wondering what she was thinking when she designed a flyer for her business
- The young lady added her beautiful picture to the flyer and added a date that seemed to be her date of birth
- She also added other features that made social media users imagine what she wanted to achieve with the controversial design
PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng Entertainment Awards 2024 Voting Is Alive. Choose the best entertainer in 15 categories for FREE.
When some netizens thought they had seen it all, a nail technician shocked many as she displayed her business flyer online.
The flyer had a black background with white doves that could pass for one that has been called to glory, a phrase used for the dead.
She added her picture and a date - 02/02/2001, and it was assumed it was her date of birth as she looked young.
Makeup artist transforms lady's face with black patches, looks incredible: "Cover face like Lagbaja"
The beautician called on social media users to patronise her business but most people focused on how her flyer was designed.
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!
See the flier below:
Peeps react to the flier
Several social media media users have reacted to the flier of the nail technician. See some of their comments below:
@majestyisafoodie:
"Lord Jesus, I thought she was resting."
@rankingofficial_:
"I need to arrest the graphics designer."
@hannah_sweetcheeks:
"@rankingofficial_ she could do that herself on an app."
@bexyfizzle:
"@rankingofficial_ she did this herself. Maybe she's trying her hands on an app she newly discovered."
@thaworldbanana:
"But wait, what’s the date for?"
@thegirlnamedchito:
"Canva designers know each other."
@tori_mt:
"Wait, she didn’t ask for someone else’s opinion about it before posting? Except it’s a business strategy sha."
@myhairven:
"Looks like call to glory."
@lade_home_of_cakes:
"I be wan type RIP o. She even put dove. Peace be unto her customers."
@qween_dara001:
"Why you come write your date of birth?"
Nail technician calls out Bobrisky
Legit.ng earlier reported that a Lekki-based nail technician had taken to social media to slam popular crossdresser, Bobrisky, over unpaid debt.
The technician identified as Harrison explained how he and his team worked for the socialite only to be owed their fees.
He added that a good Samaritan paid N70k on Bobrisky’s behalf and that the crossdresser also called to apologise.
PAY ATTENTION: Stay Informed and follow us on Google News!
Source: Legit.ng
Enenaite Blessing (Fashion Editor) Blessing Enenaite is a content writer, media enthusiast, and Lifestyle and Fashion Editor at Legit.ng with nine years of experience.