An ex-soldier has expressed shock after what he found in his piggy bank, where he had been saving money for a year

He said he usually hears of people's savings disappearing in their piggy banks but didn't think it would happen to him

While maintaining that his piggy bank was not tampered with via voodoo, he shared what presumably led to his money disappearance

An ex-soldier and writer, Oni Foto, has cried out after breaking his piggy bank to find only N3,690.

Oni Foto noted that he has been saving up money in the piggy bank for his rent for a year.

Oni Foto said it still feels like a dream to him. Photo Credit: Oni Foto

Source: Facebook

He suspected that his savings disappearance must be the handiwork of a trusted person and not voodoo.

He, however, could not tell who exactly made away with his money. The Nigerian youth shared a picture of what was left in his piggy bank. Oni Foto wrote:

"I hear about this thing, and I have read about it online where people talk about their savings disappearing inside piggy bank.

"I have been saving consistently for one year for my rent.

"And this is not juju.

"Somebody had access to my room.

"A trusted person (because anyone wey go get access to me go dey trusted).

"Can't figure out who among the lots.

"Opened my kolo from under (figured this out later).

"Stole all my money and left 3690N.

"It is still like a dream.

"Also a lesson to not trust anyone."

Another Nigerian had cried out after breaking her savings iron box.

Reactions trail Oni Foto's discovery

Quincy Mfoniso Okodi said:

"Arrgh‍♂️, omor,Teeth go surplus;Teeth go full ground.As na insider run am,na to find out who e be!!!

"Sorry About that Bro!!!"

Ono Ogiaga said:

"Haaaa, this is painful. Pure wickedness. I think you should confront the person."

Durojaye Deborah said:

"Ahh, this is bad.

"I think you should confront the person!!!"

Tina Okolie Oluchi said:

"No tell me say u allow this person go free o, e get the kind things wey person no dey forgive sha.. This is pure wickedness!"

Adeleke Oko Osas said:

"Wow...Omo na to go babalawo for the person oo.

"Country too hard make one Oloribu con dey reap where him no sow."

Ogechukwu Roseline Agwu said:

"Oh no.

"This is wickedness.

"Guyyy I’m so sorry.

"Since you know who is responsible shebi you would take actions."

Omotunde Afolabi-Johnson said:

"Haaa..ds is seriously serious..a trusted person...have you spoken to d person..so SORRY but why r ppl like ds nah."

Lady weeps after breaking her piggy bank

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady had cried out after she broke her piggy bank.

Her brother, who narrated the incident and shared a video of his sister weeping, said she had expected about N40k but found N7k. The elder brother added that he and his second sister recorded similar money losses.

According to him, he was expecting about N60k to N70k when he broke his but found only N15,100, while his other sibling who broke hers found N2,250 instead of N10k. The man revealed that they had all bought the piggy bank together.

Source: Legit.ng