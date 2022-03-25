A young Nigerian lady had broken her piggy bank with positive expectation only to find out that something was amiss

The lady discovered that what was supposed to contain about N40k had only N7k in it and cried uncontrollably

Quite surprisingly, her brother and sister who got the piggy bank the same time she did had similar tales

A Nigerian lady wept uncontrollably as she broke her piggy bank to find out that a huge amount of money was unexplainably missing.

Her brother who narrated the incident and also shared a video of his sister weeping said she had expected about N40k but found N7k.

She found only N7k in it Photo Credit: Instagram/@gossipmilltv, Jasmin Merdan

The lady wasn't alone in her woe

The elder brother added that he and his second sister also recorded similar losses of money.

According to him, he was expecting about N60k to N70k when he broke his but found only N15,100 while his other sibling who broke hers found N2,250 instead of N10k.

The man revealed that they had all bought the piggy bank together.

He attached a video, shared by @gossipmilltv on Instagram, showing his sister weeping in wrapper profusely.

See the video below:

Nigerians react

@st.nelo said:

"If you want to succeed in this thing get a carpenter close by to make it in your presence sharp sharp and you go with it. Or source your wood and make sure you supervise the production process. This world is evil."

@suzietems said:

"Ohhh thank God its not only me …I opened my own this morning and found 4K …and I’ve saved more than 50k."

@bha_ddie__ said:

"This is painful, happened to me a lot before I stoped using it, some people making this kolo(box) are believed to use charms that makes any money you put in there automatically disappears and it goes bck to the people that made the box."

@bakareyetty said:

"Maybe someone close to these people are the ones using broom to steal the money making it look like the kolo is spiritual because it has happened to me before…"

