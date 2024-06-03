Nigerian Man Reunites with Family at the Airport, They Hug Him Excitedly
- A Nigerian man, upon his arrival and touchdown at the Nigerian airport, was greeted with a heartwarming reception by his family
- The video captured the moment the man, hauling his luggage, was embraced by his family members, their faces radiating unmistakable joy
- The clip of their reunion highlighted the profound affection and elation shared amongst them, a testament to how dearly he had been missed
A young man who had just landed at a Nigerian airport was met with an incredibly warm welcome from his family.
In the video, he is wrapped in the loving arms of his family, their faces lit up with pure happiness.
The video beautifully showed the strong bond and love they shared, making it clear how much they had missed him and how overjoyed they were to finally be together again, as shown by @lelivile28.
Watch the video below:
Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:
Sandra Nice said:
“I wish I can see my brother like this again.”
Peace wrote:
“I can wait to welcome my husband next month.”
Edgar Ogeleka commented:
“As Una welcome am back home make una protect am cuz no be as him leave the county an him community no be so he be again.”
MommaWealth6 also commented:
“I'm happy for you bro, you have a family that welcomed you. Coming back from from my 1year NYSC service i didn't meet mum & dad.”
Blessed:
“I tap into this blessing in my younger brother's return someday.”
Asa_Nwanyi_Egede:
“Why am I crying like this naw. Chaii Congratulations and more blessings.”
Man reunites with family in Nigeria
Source: Legit.ng
