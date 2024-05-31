A young woman cooking with her children beside her captured attention online after she encountered a generous lady

In the video, another woman approached her with two pieces of paper, each representing either 10kg of rice or N25,000

The young woman was asked to choose one of the papers and she selected the one indicating N25,000

Overcome with gratitude upon receiving the money, she knelt down to express her heartfelt thanks for the generous act, as shown by @joycarl.

Mayowajokikiola said:

“That woman really needs that money I swear.”

Boskybabe wrote:

“God bless both the giver and receiver.”

Harde commented:

“The Joy in her expression , God bless you abundantly Joy.”

Xamira IY also commented:

“And I smiled.”

K joycarl:

“I'm glad to know that.”

Otunba Diamond:

“Yes yes yes that's how you do it. Blessings follow you.”

Alamu Bunmi:

“Not me praying she should pick money.”

Kunmi:

“Hmmm, people dey go through a lot oo, see as 25k be like 250k for her eyes!! It seemed like the world to her.”

Mr. Blaze:

“Joy whixh day will u pass my street.”

K Banky:

“God bless you mama.”

Big bumi:

“God bless you.”

Dancebozz:

“God bless you abundantly.”

