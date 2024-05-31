Nigerian Woman Receives 25k Out of the Blue from Generous Lady, She Kneels in Appreciation
- A young woman cooking with her children beside her captured attention online after she encountered a generous lady
- In the video, another woman approached her with two pieces of paper, each representing either 10kg of rice or N25,000
- The young woman was asked to choose one of the papers and she selected the one indicating N25,000
Overcome with gratitude upon receiving the money, she knelt down to express her heartfelt thanks for the generous act, as shown by @joycarl.
Watch the video below:
Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:
Mayowajokikiola said:
“That woman really needs that money I swear.”
Boskybabe wrote:
“God bless both the giver and receiver.”
Harde commented:
“The Joy in her expression , God bless you abundantly Joy.”
Xamira IY also commented:
“And I smiled.”
K joycarl:
“I'm glad to know that.”
Otunba Diamond:
“Yes yes yes that's how you do it. Blessings follow you.”
Alamu Bunmi:
“Not me praying she should pick money.”
Kunmi:
“Hmmm, people dey go through a lot oo, see as 25k be like 250k for her eyes!! It seemed like the world to her.”
Mr. Blaze:
“Joy whixh day will u pass my street.”
K Banky:
“God bless you mama.”
Big bumi:
“God bless you.”
Dancebozz:
“God bless you abundantly.”
